Ashley Iaconetti showed off her slimmed-down postpartum figure in Parade lingerie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Ashley Iaconetti gave birth not too long ago, but that didn’t stop her from showing off her incredibly toned postpartum figure in several sets of bras and underwear.

The former Bachelor Nation star shared a video clip in which she endorsed Parade lingerie and was a huge fan of the seamless thong from the brand.

She wore the Support Lift Plunge Bralette in beige, which retails for $32 on the website, and paired it with the Invisible High Rise Thong in white with bees on it. The seamless thong costs just $11, and Ashley was a huge fan.

She was completely into how comfortable the thong was, which makes sense, as most thongs are not viewed as the most versatile underwear.

The thong Ashley was wearing comes in a variety of colors, including a tie-dyed pink and brown, light blue, lavender, and black with a blue flower pattern.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, she offered her followers a discount code, and with the prices at Parade, they can get their hands on some of the items for an extremely good price.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti is a fan of Parade Coca-Cola underwear and matching bras

Ashley was not only a huge fan of the seamless and incredibly comfortable thong, but she showed off some of the more fun sets as well.

She wore bright red Coca-Cola underwear, which cost $24 and come in the standard, go-to brief style. Though she didn’t show it, the Coca-Cola underwear also comes with a matching Dream Scoop Bralette for $42.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley later threw on a matching white bra and underwear that featured a Cherry Coke label on each piece. The Vintage High Rise Brief comes in at just $14, while the matching Square Neck Bralette costs $38.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley endorsed the Lalabu Baby Kerier while giving a tour of new home in Rhode Island

While Ashley had no problem showing off her sexier side by endorsing Parade lingerie, she still finds time to endorse baby items that help her out on the regular.

In September, the former Bachelor in Paradise star gave a tour of their new home, South Kingstown, Rhode Island, while her baby Dawson was strapped into the Lalabu Baby Kerier in a burnt orange color.

Despite the fact that she claimed she loves the stroller she uses, sometimes it can be quite bulky or hard to push in some places. So, she uses the Lalabu Baby Kerier to get around quickly or when running easy errands.

The Lalabu Baby Kerier is a bit of a mix between a regular baby carrier and a wrap, featuring a hard, bucked clasp at the bottom with a soft, stretchy material up top.

Ashley offered her followers a 30% off discount code for anything on the Lalabu website.