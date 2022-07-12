Ashley Iaconetti shows off post baby body in bikini

Ashley Iaconetti showed off her postpartum figure in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Ashley Iaconetti, who appeared on The Bachelor and multiple seasons of Bachelor in Paradise (she was the one who cried a lot), has recently shared a bikini pic, showing off her postpartum body.

The Bachelor Nation alum recently gave birth to her son Dawson in January of this year, and it looks like the mom of one has already bounced back from the tough pregnancy.

Ashley Iaconetti showed off her postpartum body in a bikini by Jojo Fletcher

Ashley posted an Instagram Story on Monday looking sensational in a white, floral printed bikini.

The top featured puffed sleeves and a bow in the middle and had tiny matching bottoms; it was a suit from Jojo Fletcher’s (former Bachelorette) new line, Cupshe.

Ashley showed off her toned stomach and enviable legs as she stood on a wood balcony overlooking a beach landscape. She paired her ensemble with a cat-eye, black sunglasses, and a ponytail.

She posted a second Instagram Story in which she wore the same bikini but raised her arm in the air laughing as she held what looked like an iced coffee beverage. She wrote on top of the story that it was an “outtake.”

Ashley hasn’t posted many other shots of her figure since giving birth, so it’s the first time fans get to see how hard she has worked to get fit.

Ashley has been very open about her postpartum journey

Since giving birth, Ashley has been extremely open and vulnerable about her postpartum journey, including how it has affected her looks.

In an Instagram post at the beginning of June, she shared a video about postpartum hair loss, writing on top, “The postpartum receding hairline,” as she showed her hairline to the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “The dreaded shed is upon us.”

In the video, the Bachelor Nation alum was also makeup-free and showed her postpartum acne, which flared up during her pregnancy, as it does for many other moms.

Ashley explained why she chose not to breastfeed

Ashley has also been open about choosing not to breastfeed, sharing an Instagram post back in March explaining her decision.

She wrote, “I’m not breastfeeding. I know myself well enough to know that I’m a better mom and therefore Dawson is a happier baby because of this decision. I had a gut feeling during my pregnancy that this would be best for us.”

She continued, “I knew that my body needed to be only mine again after a rough pregnancy. My body needed a break. It didn’t need to learn to do something new again. Growing a human was enough for this year. It was awesome how pretty much instantly after birth I felt “normal” again.”

Ashley explained that she didn’t want to physically struggle anymore after pregnancy and wanted to ensure she was getting enough sleep for her mental health.