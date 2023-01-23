Ashley Iaconetti may have had baby Dawson not too long ago, but she’s already showing off her post-baby body on social media, confidently and with no shame.

While she was used to sharing her bikini body on Bachelor in Paradise, it can be nerve-wracking for a mom to do so, especially less than a year after giving birth.

Dawson, whom she welcomed with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jared Haibon on January 31, 2022, is named after Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the famous Titanic movie.

Ashley has since then shared all the good, bad and ugly parts of being a new mom, including things like postpartum hair loss and her struggles with hormonal acne.

The BIP alum shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she gave followers codes for various products they had asked about and that included a bra and underwear set that she had previously shown.

Ashley shared a picture of the set, which she tried on in her bedroom, looking incredibly toned and taut despite being pregnant less than a year ago.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti is an ambassador for Parade lingerie

The pieces were from Parade, a lingerie brand that features incredibly comfortable bras, underwear, and apparel for women who are tired of the same old uncomfortable thongs and underwire bras poking them in the ribs.

Ashley wore a beige bra in the picture called the Smooth Lift Triangle Bralette on the website, and it’s currently on sale as a two-for $40 combo.

It’s a lifting bra that gives all the support without the uncomfortable plastic wiring, and it’s invisible under clothing. It comes in several different colors and patterns and comes with lots of different matching underwear.

Ashley went for a different color on the bottom, wearing a bright pink thong that showed off her toned abs in the most flattering way.

She was wearing the Feels Like Nothing Thong which is currently on sale as five for $45, and also comes in many different colors.

The #1 best-seller was dubbed the “comfiest thong on the market” by Teen Vogue, and the site claims they are “The thong for people who don’t wear thongs.”

On her picture, Ashley wrote, “Thongs you can’t feel and lifting bras without padding,” while also offering followers a discount code for the website.

Ashley recently attended the engagement party for Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

Ashley and her husband Jared may have a baby and a thriving new business, but that doesn’t mean they don’t find time for some fun with their friends.

The pair attended the engagement party for Nick Viall and his fiance Natalie Joy recently, with all four posing together in a black and white photo.

She also shared a short video clip from the party in which Natalie was surprised by all her friends and family after the proposal.

Ashley was clearly incredibly happy for the couple and especially Nick, whom she’s extremely close to. In her caption, she gushed about him, writing, “Nick has been the closest thing Jared and I have ever had to a brother.”

She later sweetly talked about his search for a wife and his love for Natalie.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.