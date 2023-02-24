Ashley Iaconetti has been a busy gal since appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. She finally got her man Jared Haibon and she had a baby just over a year ago, but you wouldn’t know it judging by her incredibly fit physique.

The Bachelor Nation alum has taken her success and channeled it into a social media career, amassing 1.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

These days, she posts hilarious reels, tons of baby content, and before and after makeup looks. But of course, she doesn’t forget about the occasional clothing endorsement either.

Ashley recently shared an Instagram Story of herself in some new Parade threads, clearly happy with her purchase as she gushed about the comfy fit of the products.

The reality star wore a comfy white bra and black boy shorts from the collection, claiming, “@parade’s boyshorts don’t give you wedgies.”

Ashley wore the Special Edition Coca-Cola Square Neck Bralette which is made of a comfy cotton material and has spaghetti straps. It could even be worn at home with pajamas if you’re looking for something cozy without frumpiness.

The bralette is currently marked down from $44 to just $18, a whopping 60% discount.

Ashley Iaconetti in a Parade bra and underwear set. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti is a big fan of Parade underwear and has endorsed them before

Parade currently offers a variety of boyshorts, including seamless and high-rise styles, all costing less than $20. Several pieces on the site are part of the current 3 for $30 sale, and that includes the Dream Fit High Rise and the Vintage Fit Boyshorts.

Parade has a lightning sale going on at the moment with several bras and underwear available at huge discounts. For example, the Dream Fit Triangle Bralette is on sale for just $15, marked down from $37.

Ashley is a huge fan of the brand, having endorsed them on her Instagram Stories in the past.

Ashley and Jared Haibon met Tom Brady on their son’s first birthday

Ashley and her husband Jared recently celebrated the first birthday of their son Dawson with an adorable little cake decorated with sprinkles and a number one candle.

The family looked adorable as they all smiled together, presumably singing Happy Birthday to their little boy.

Anyone who follows Jared and Ashley will know by now what a fan Jared is of Tom Brady. Jared was put through an emotional rollercoaster throughout Brady’s retirement, un-retirement, and retirement again.

In a hilarious clip Ashley posted to Instagram, the family finally got to meet Jared’s hero, with Ashley putting the Disney soundtrack When You Wish Upon a Star in the background.

It was funny yet heartwarming at the same time to see Jared smile wide as he took a photo with Tom, and now they can forever say that their son Dawson got to meet Tom Brady on his first birthday.