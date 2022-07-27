Ashley Iaconetti removes her towel, changes into spandex mini dress

Ashley Iaconetti removed her towel and revealed a spandex mini dress in its place. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Ashley Iaconetti proved that being a mom hasn’t stopped her from getting glammed up, as she did a quick change from a towel to a racy dress.

The Bachelor Nation alum, who first appeared on The Bachelor franchise during Chris Soules season, donned a yellow and white striped towel, going makeup free with her hair in a messy bun.

She ran into her bathroom, looking flustered as she stared back at the camera, and later walked out looking much more put together.

She came out of the door in a light purple, spandex mini dress with spaghetti straps and beige strappy heels with white nail polish on her toes.

Her short hair was parted in the middle and styled in waves, and she wore a very full face of makeup, including contour and smokey, dark eyeshadow with a light pink lip.

A sound played in the background from the movie Freaky Friday in which Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ characters, playing mother and daughter, switch places.

Ashley Iaconetti posted a glamorous transition video as she went from towel to dress

Music played as Jamie Lee’s character yelled, “Anna, hurry up!” and Lindsay Lohan’s character replied, “What? I’m ready.” Ashley used the sound as a transition for her dressed down into a glammed-up appearance.

She joked in the caption, “Now where’s Chad Michael Murray?” who played the love interest in the movie.

Ashley has been a big fan of going from drab to glam lately in the trend made popular on Tik Tok, having just filmed a makeup video a couple of days ago.

Ashley recently posted a makeup transformation video

The Almost Famous podcast co-host shared an Instagram video of herself looking less than impressive, with zero makeup, her hair parted in the middle in a low bun, greasy skin, and a glum expression.

A makeup artist rubbed a brush around her face and swirled it into the next shot in which Ashley looked decidedly sexier with a full face of makeup, including smokey eyes and styled wavy hair.

A sound from the beginning of Love Island played in the background of the video, in which the host says, “This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” as the music plays.

In the caption, she wrote, “I’ve watched this reel of myself too many times. Makeup & hair by: @glamdonewright.”

Ashley recently cut her hair shorter after postpartum hair loss

In another transition video, posted in May, the mom of 1 grappled with her postpartum hair loss and changed up her style to a shorter do’ so as to cover it up slightly.

She showed a makeup-free face and flat, long hair, later showing a different shot with a short, shoulder-length hairstyle and beautiful makeup to match.