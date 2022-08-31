Ashley Iaconetti opens up about ‘gender disappointment’ and overcoming jealousy of girl-moms

Ashley Iaconetti answers questions about motherhood. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconneti has been navigating the ups and downs of motherhood while adoring her son Dawson.

Ashley has been transparent about several of her choices as a new mom, including her choice not to breastfeed.

She maintained her vulnerability in a recent Q&A, with fans asking her several questions regarding motherhood.

One inquirer sought advice about “gender disappointment.”

Ashley didn’t hold back from sharing her own disappointments and envy before giving birth to Dawson.

She also made it clear she’s now thrilled to have had her sweet baby boy.

Ashley Iaconnetti shares her experience with ‘gender disappointment’

Ashley Iaconetti took to her Instagram Stories to engage with followers and encourage them to “Ask us a question!”

One anonymous follower asked, “Tips for dealing with gender disappointment. Happy for a healthy baby but shocked by gender.”

Ashley replied with a photo of her smiling beside her adorable son Dawson.

Along with the photo, Ashley wrote, “I definitely cried when I found out he was a boy. I always imagined American Girl dolls, dance recital makeup, and going to boy band concerts with a girl.”

Ashley continued, “I got used to the idea a few days later, but I still felt a surge of jealousy when women would tell me they were pregnant with a girl.”

Concluding her post, Ashley assured the inquiring parent, “But I promise, once the baby is born you don’t give a F$%K!!! You’ll be just as happy either way. I’d want nothing other than my Dawson.”

