Ashley Iaconetti got less sleep while filming The Bachelor than in her first month with a newborn

Ashley Iaconetti reveals she got less sleep while filming The Bachelor than taking care of her new baby. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti celebrated the one-month anniversary of her labor by revealing that the only thing more tiring than a newborn is The Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum said the most sleep-deprived time period in her life still belongs to filming the show, despite having her first child.

Ashley Iaconetti was more sleep-deprived filming The Bachelor than taking care of her newborn

Ashley posted a four-week update on having her first baby with her husband Jared Haibon to her Instagram story.

“It’s been four weeks tonight since I went into labor with Dawson, which is mind-boggling, fastest month of our entire lives,” she said.

The new mom looked refreshed after documenting baby Dawson’s first public outing and her first time getting a drink since having Dawson.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley was wearing a gray turtleneck complete with a necklace spelling out her new son’s name as she posted the Instagram story.

She went on to explain that the past month surprisingly hasn’t been the most sleep-deprived period in her life.

“I would say that that period would have been filming The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Much more sleep-deprived then,” she said.

The new mom revealed that contestants on both shows get an average of four hours of sleep each night. “Maybe 5 on a good night,” she added.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon opened up to fans about their firstborn child

The Bachelor Nation power couple welcomed their first son in January this year, calling Dawson the “sleepiest, calmest baby we’ve ever met.”

Ashley also recently opened up about how much better she is feeling now after struggling with a difficult pregnancy.

She paid tribute to her new baby earlier this week in an Instagram post of herself holding Dawson’s tiny hand as he snuggled in a Jonas Brothers onesie.

“Hello Beautiful. I’m a Sucker for you, little Lovebug,” she captioned the picture, punning on several of the band’s songs.

Ashley Iaconetti’s sleep-deprived journey through The Bachelor franchise

Ashley is no stranger to the long nights of Bachelor filming, as she appeared first on the 19th season of The Bachelor and then again on two different seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

She has been most remembered for her tendency to cry on the shows and for continuously pursuing Jared Haibon despite his apparent disinterest.

It appears her persistence paid off, however, as Ashley marked the one-month anniversary of her first child with her Bachelor in Paradise beau.

