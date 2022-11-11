Ashley Iaconetti showed off her post-baby body in a yellow crop top and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Ashley Iaconetti is a Bachelor Nation influencer in her own right, but while most of the alums post picture-perfect, highly filtered, envy-inducing social media posts, she gets more real.

While Ashley posts her fair share of cute outfits and family pics, she also shows the ups and downs of motherhood, including the slightly messy moments that make all parents nod their heads in understanding and solidarity.

In a recent post, in which she was advertising MyKirei by KAO Easy Spray Laundry Detergent, Ashley looked as if she was literally drowning under a pile of laundry.

But she at least looked gorgeous in a yellow sports bra with matching leggings that flattered her post-baby figure.

She wore her hair up in a ponytail, the universal mom look, and had time for makeup, which included long eyelashes and some highlighter on her cheekbones. Though it wasn’t obvious, she likely had some under-eye concealer to cover up the lack of sleep as well.

Ashley could be seen with endless piles of laundry in her bedroom, kitchen, living room, and laundry room as she tried to make some progress on getting it all clean.

In the meantime, she showed her absolutely adorable, cherubic baby Dawson who did what most babies do: spit up, and eat messy food, all while her husband Jared Haibon was working at the restaurant.

In a relatable caption for moms everywhere, the Bachelor alum wrote, “My responsibilities and the laundry in our house are very similar. It all keeps piling up, and I’m very overwhelmed.”

She added. “I feel like I never have time to do anything well or calmly. This has been my biggest stressor in early motherhood.”

Ashley went on to say she doesn’t know if there is a solution to all the stressors or if it’s just about adjusting to the new family lifestyle. But she did say a few things help her, including Dawson’s new jumper and the Easy Spray Laundry Detergent from MyKirei.

While laundry detergent certainly keeps Ashley happy, she also uses a few other baby products that keep her life running smoothly.

Ashley is an ambassador for the Lalabu Kerier

In September, Ashley showed off the Lalabu Kerier as she went on a tour of their new town, South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

In the video, Ashley looked like a mom who definitely has it together, at least on the surface, wearing an orange leather pencil skirt and a matching knit crop top.

She lifted Dawson out of his stroller, and though she said she loved it, sometimes it can be bulky. She easily put him into the baby carrier as she gave a tour of their new seaside home.