Ashley Iaconetti dresses like a baby for 34th birthday 

Ashley Iaconetti celebrates her first birthday as a new mom. Pic credit: ABC

Ashley Iaconetti has had an eventful year as the Bachelor in Paradise star recently became a new mother.

Seemingly inspired by her baby boy, Ashely chose to celebrate her 34th birthday by dressing up as a baby herself.

Ashley’s festive post garnered lots of laughs and love as she happily welcomed another year around the sun.

Ashley Iaconetti turns ‘408’ months

Taking a break from sharing adorable photos of her baby boy, Dawson, Ashley instead shared a photo of herself swaddled up with a pacifier as she parodied the popular trend of posting facts about newborns.

In the photo, Ashley laid down in bed with a blanket, beanie, and pacifier along with a sign that revealed she’s “408 months, loves cheeseburgers, botox, and red sangria.”

Ashley captioned the post, “I felt like 34 years would be more than 408 months” along with a birthday cake emoji.

Ashley’s post was met with lots of love from Bachelor Nation stars including Cassie Randolph, Katie Morton, Raven Nicole Gates, and Jason Tartick.

Jared Haibon writes a heartfelt birthday post for wife Ashley Iaconetti

While Ashley had a more humorous post about her birthday, her husband and father of her child Jared Haibon took to Instagram to pour his heart out as he expressed his love and appreciation for Ashley on her birthday.

Jared’s post included several photos of him and Ashley throughout their relationship with the final photo featuring him, Ashley, their son Dawson, and their dog all resting in bed.

Jared captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. She pushes me everyday to be a better version of myself. Ashley is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I can honestly say I would be lost without her. She’s my best friend, my wife and now the mother of my child.”

Listing out the many things he loves about Ashley, Jared wrote, “She’ll go see superhero movies with me and afterwards puts up with listening to my strong opinions about them, she roots for Tom Brady with me and she moved to Rhode Island with me. Lucky doesn’t begin to describe how I feel towards Ashley being my wife. I love you. Happy birthday.”

It’s clear Ashley was surrounded by lots of love on her special day as she celebrated her first birthday as a new mom.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.