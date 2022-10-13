Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal which Bachelor in Paradise couple was the strongest

Bachelor stars Ashley and Jared opened up about the current BIP contestants. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

As if the tear-jerking one-on-one date and impromptu birthday party weren’t enough to convince viewers of Bachelor in Paradise’s strongest couple, Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon came in to seal the deal.

Ashley and Jared, who have notoriously been a huge part of BIP seasons past, have been gracing viewers’ television screens this season as the married couple trying to “rekindle their love.”

However, knowing a thing or two about how love works on the beaches of Paradise, it’s no wonder the two scoped out the couple with the most chemistry immediately upon arrival.

In a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the parents sat down with former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young to dish on who they believed to be the couple with the most potential.

Ashley revealed that “hands down,” the strongest relationship on the beach belonged to Brandon Jones and Serene Russell.

“They were so cute, and the way that he talked about her, he had a little moment with us on our last night, and it was just adorable,” Ashley said.

Jared continued to explain how he and Brandon bonded one night when Brandon walked past his room, and the two talked about their relationships and their similar taste in movies.

“Easily the strongest couple,” Jared added at the end.

Michelle Young was also asked if it made her feel “weird” to hear about Brandon’s thriving relationship since he was the runner-up in her season. Michelle joked, “I got a lot of exes down on the beach right now.”

Serene Russell says Brandon Jones makes her feel ‘deserving’

While Ashley and Jared may have seen Brandon and Serene’s love unfold in real time, viewers at home have also seen their relationship blossom over the past few episodes.

With immediate sparks flying as soon as they both sat down together on the first day of BIP, the two have made it obvious that they are only there to pursue one another.

Although they may not have gotten too much screen time in past episodes, their touching one-on-one date from Monday night showed them both admitting to falling in love.

Serene took to Instagram with a photo that was accompanied by her own quote from the date, in which she said to Brandon, “You make me feel deserving of all the things that I want.”

“You are deserving and so much more,” Brandon responded, which undeniably sold viewers on how far the couple has come in such a short time.

