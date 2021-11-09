Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum reunite: however, it was just for their daughter’s birthday

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum with their children. Pic credit: @_jprosenbaum/Instagram

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are proving that exes don’t have to blast each other on social media or competitively stalk their Instagram to see who is really thriving more.

Nope, these mature Bachelorette alums reunited for their daughter Essex’s fifth birthday.

J.P. posted an Instagram story with his ex-wife and their two children Ford, 7, and Essex, 5, in front of a unicorn cake, with the caption, “And the bday festivities come to a close.”

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert wished their daughter a happy birthday

Ashley posted an adorable photo of Essex in front of her cake with candles, with the caption, “Happy 5th Birthday to my sassy, spunky, smart, silly, & beautiful Essie. I always tell you that you are my dream girl, but I never could have dreamed up someone as special as you.”

She continued, “You remind me of light, love, fun, and you always feel like sunshine. I will love you forever exactly like this. Happy Birthday!! You’re 5!!!”

Ashley and J.P. have made an effort to put on a united front for their children, having also got together for their son Ford’s 7th birthday in October.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum reunited for their daughter’s birthday. Pic credit: @_jprosenbaum/Instagram

Ashley and J.P. announced their split in October 2020

The pair announced they would be splitting up in October 2020 (another couple who became a casualty of quarantine), and their divorce became official in October of this year.

J.P. announced the separation via Instagram, citing the usual “heavy heart.” He wrote, “Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another.” Celebrities sure do find a lot of different words to simply say they are splitting up.

Perhaps Gwyneth Paltrow wrote a breakup thesaurus entitled, Consciously Uncoupling: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood Couples.

J.P. claimed they are “just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot of life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage.”

Ashley discussed her dating life on Instagram Stories

In August, Ashley did a Q&A, letting fans in on her dating life (unfortunately, nobody cares about her season of The Bachelorette anymore, so she was forced to give some insight on Instagram.)

When a follower asked if she was dating, Ashley wrote, “Omg the first date I went on was horrrrific. I wanted to run.

The second date I went on was at top golf and I am legit the worst golfer you could imagine. We are no longer dating.”

Jeez, it’s as if Bachelor producers are still pulling the strings. Though, nothing could be worse than forcing a couple to watch a singer whom the woman used to date, poor Victoria.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.