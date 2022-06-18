Ashley Darby shows toned legs in thigh-skimming minidress

Ashley Darby purple dress. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is living her best hot mama summer. The mother of two and recently separated reality TV star posted shots to prove that.

Ashley sat on a swing set at a local mall and kicked her legs in the air, wearing a thigh-skimming mini dress with a plunging neckline. Ashley is still filming Season 7 of RHOP, and she recently revealed that when filming is over, she can spill more tea.

That did not stop her from sharing on a podcast last week that she still lives with her estranged husband, Michael Darby.

It looks like Ashley took a break for a gorgeous photo op and shared it with her Bravo fans.

Ashley Darby stuns in swingset minidress showoff

Ashley Darby’s hot girl summer continues as the Real Housewife returns from Cancun back to Washington D.C. Ashley wore a purple knit dress that skimmed her thighs, showing off her toned legs, and featured a plunging neckline that offered a peek of skin.

She hit a local mall where she posed in a swing set with lights that read, “It was all a dream,” a line from Notorious B.I.G’s most famous.

Ashley also referenced the Biggie Smalls lyrics but added her millennial twist in her Instagram caption.

She wrote in the caption, “I used to read Bop magazine, Backstreet Boys and TRL up on my tv screen! It’s nice we get to do the 90s and early 00s fashions again, because the first go-round were AWKWARD, to say the least 🤓 😂 #thestrugglewasreal #rhop.”

She also referenced the cyclical fashion of her growing-up era and expressed happiness to be able to wear the clothes again. Her chunky white heels were giving the early 2000s.

Ashley’s hair was in a sleek bun with a center part. She wore large gold hoop earrings, which were visible with her hair pulled back from her face.

Ashley Darby shares if RHOP co-stars were supportive during split

Ashley Darby appeared on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister and shared which cast members were most supportive of her during her separation.

Ashley has been shady in the past and was unsure how others would react. She said Gizelle Bryant was the most supportive and called Gizelle her “go-to girl.”

Ashley said, “She was one of the first people I told when I was pregnant; she’s one of the first people I told about my separation. She’s been there for a lot of my big milestones.”

Ashley also said the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, has been supportive. She said, “And Karen, the Grande Dame has been holding me down.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is filming, and no release date has been announced.