Ashley Darby shows skin in tight cutout dress with thigh slit

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby got dressed up and liked the way she looked, so she shared a photo on her Instagram Story.

She sizzled in a black minidress with crystal embellishments. Ashley sparkled as the camera flash reflected against the crystals in varying shapes and sizes.

The mother of Dean and Dylan wore a gold name-plate necklace and dangling statement earrings.

The cocktail gown featured a plunging neckline, cutouts on the side, and a short hem that featured a thigh-slit, allowing the former beauty queen to show off major leg action.

Ashley paired the black dress with matching stilettos featuring studded detailing on the black straps.

Ashley rocked an elegant updo as she secured her light brown hair in a bun atop her head.

Ashley leaned against an elevator wall and gave a slight smile for the photo.

White text above the photo read, “Scuse me while I feel myself.”

The photo comes as the mother of two arrives in New York for New York Fashion Week. As Ashley continues to adjust to life as a single woman, she transforms her style and shares daring looks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is coming next month

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac can rejoice because Season 7 arrives in less than one month.

The new season promises plenty of drama, thanks in part to OGs Ashley, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger. Returning to Season 7 is another OG, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who promises to bring the drama with revelations about Karen’s marriage to Ray Huger.

Karen’s marriage isn’t the only relationship called into question because Ashley is undergoing a separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby.

There will be drama between Gizelle and Season 3 addition, Candiace Dillard Bassett. The trailer features Gizelle alleging that Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, made her uncomfortable with a late night text. For the seventh season, Robyn Dixon discusses her relationship with Juan Dixon. The trailer features Robyn discussing a possible prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause.

Mia Thornton’s health struggles will also be a storyline, and Mia’s longtime friend Jacqueline Blake appears in the season as a Friend. In other news, Wendy Osefo has drama with Mia, who throws a drink in her face.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.