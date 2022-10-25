Ashley Darby wows in a blue blazer for her Housewives confessional. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

One of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby, has been steadily bringing drama since the first season and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Between issues with her castmates, or her constant marriage troubles, Ashley deserves to hold the opening champagne glass every year.

Ashley also stays active on social media and loves to post photos of her sons on Instagram, as well as a few thirst traps every now and then to show off her jaw-dropping figure.

Ashley showed fans some behind-the-scenes action from one of her confessional looks, and it left little to the imagination as she sported a blazer with nothing on underneath.

The vibrant blue satin blazer buttoned at her navel as she wore it wide open, with only tape keeping the fabric firmly on her flawless skin. Ashley captioned the photo, “The magic of these 4 hands (if only I could show you the tape situation under this top). I love you both so much!!” referring to her stylist and makeup artist.

Ashley’s glam was perfection, with bold eyes and a soft lip color. Her caramel-colored hair was sleek and shiny with sharp bangs, and she topped the look off with a flashy jeweled choker.

RHOP: Ashley Darby has a dramatic season ahead of her

Ashley filed for separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, who has been a constant source of concern for the cast since their first season. They fought rumors of infidelity for the past few years, and Ashley decided it was time for her and Michael to go their separate ways.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley knows how viewers feel about her turbulent marriage to Michael, and she responds quickly, saying, “We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision.” She tackles the rumors of the reality TV curse, their age gap, or child-rearing issues, and dispels those claims. Ashley admitted, “No one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

She continued to show love for Michael as the man she was once committed to, and also as the father of her two children, Dean and Dylan.

Is Ashley Darby moving on with a fellow Bravo star?

Ashley let a secret slip while on a panel with her RHOP castmates when she admitted that she thought fellow Bravo star Luke Gulbranson was attractive. Ashley and Luke had never met, and fans were wondering what might happen now that they were going to be at BravoCon together.

Ashley did finally reveal that she had met Luke, and she found they had a lot in common, like horseback riding and hiking. They were later seen casually holding hands as they walked backstage, and partying together at the BravoCon wrap-up.

Fans need to stay tuned to see if we have a new Bravo couple soon!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c. on Bravo.