Ashley Darby shows off ‘Boom Boom’ in skintight bodycon dress with big cutout 

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is getting her groove back after having two children and separating from her longtime husband.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has been active on the social media platform TikTok lately, doing headstands and splits in bikinis and showing off her fit body.

The latest video was no exception, with the reality TV star, who recently celebrated a birthday, posing in a skintight dress. Keep reading to learn which special guest Ashley danced with in the silly video.

Ashley Darby reveals ‘Boom Boom’ in a skintight cutout dress

Ashley Darby posted a video on her TikTok where she dressed up and had fun in a scenic location with playful music.

The video started with Ashley looking at the camera, her hair in a side part and curls bouncing. She panned down to show her outfit, which was a tight purple bodycon dress with cutouts that showed skin.

She smiled and got into the music before zooming in and out rapidly to the Boom Boom music. The video even featured a special guest, her costar, Gizelle Bryant. Gizelle appeared in the background as the two seemed to enjoy the music together while they walked outside.

Ashley has been filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and creating new content for social media. She also shared a bikini video where she did a headstand and transitioned into a split.

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby separate after eight years of marriage

Ashley Darby’s relationship with Michael Darby was the subject of many scandals throughout the years on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Michael was accused of an alleged butt-pinching, making unwanted sexual comments, and going out with other women.

Ashley often defended Michael when her castmates would make accusations about the real estate developer. Although Michael and Ashley had numerous separations on the show, they inevitably got back together time after time.

Will this time be different?

Time will tell because the filming of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac occurred at the same time as Ashley’s surprising separation announcement.

Ashley announced her separation from Michael in April. She gave an exclusive statement to The Daily Dish at Bravo. She said, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

The separation of Michael and Ashley is complicated by the two sons they recently had, and the details will probably be covered in the latest season of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming.