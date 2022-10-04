Ashley Darby shows off blonde bangs in pink outfit for RHOP Season 7 confessional

Ashley Darby said filming this season was therapeutic for her. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby is getting ready for the new season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 7 is premiering in just a few days, and Ashley is giving fans a glimpse at her confessional look.

@jaysrealityblog posted a TikTok video of the reality star having a little fun while getting glammed up.

First fans could see her getting her make-up done and then transforming into a hot pink dress. She wore her hair in a half ponytail with bangs.

For this confessional look, Ashley opted to be blonde.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is going through a divorce and has said that filming this season has been therapeutic for her.

Ashley Darby revealed conflicting emotions

In April, Ashley announced that she was divorcing Michael Darby.

In an exclusive interview with E-News Ashley revealed that she didn’t expect to be going through such a wide range of emotions while going through a divorce.

She admitted, “I never knew how many conflicting emotions a person has during this.”

In the trailer for the show, viewers saw that the couple opted to purchase a house together and continue living together despite their legal separation.

They wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for their kids for now.

The couple has two kids together, Dean, 3, and Dylan who is just 13 months old.

Ashley revealed that there were some moments when she wasn’t sure if the divorce was the right course of action. She said, “There’s some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?’”

But the 34-year-old revealed that even if reconciliation was in her and Michael’s future, it won’t be for a long time.

She said, “Who knows what could happen in a decade, but at this junction, no. I really do think that it’s a better decision for both of us.”

Ashley spoke about the trailer of the show on Fox 5 DC.

Ashley Darby has new projects

Ashley is not letting the divorce stop her as she is embracing new endeavors.

She recently became the co-host of a segment on Fox 5 DC called the Lion Lunch.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey was the first Housewife to appear on the show.

They discussed Cynthia’s life as a newlywed, and her acting career, and had some fun anecdotes from Teresa Giudice’s wedding.

They both attended The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s star nuptials in August and gushed over how amazing it was.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.