Ashley Darby shows natural beauty with plunging neckline

Bravo star Ashley Darby is glowing as she prepares for the upcoming premiere of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The former Miss Washington D.C. went into selfie mode as she treated her 609k Instagram fans and followers to a new photo.

Ashley looked stunning as she posed from the car with a smile.

The mother of Dylan and Dean captured herself in the best light as the sun entered through the window and added an extra glow to her gorgeous face.

Ashley rocked her natural curls with her beautiful light brown hair in a center part and full of bounce.

The reality TV star went braless in a brown top with a plunging neckline and silver spaghetti straps.

She wore soft glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes, and a glossy pout.

She rocked her signature necklace with a gold nameplate piece that said her name and the name of her two sons. Ashley also wore chunky gold hoops, adding an edginess factor to her ensemble.

Her caption read, “I’m just out here, looking just like my mama 😂 #littlesheila #rhop.”

Although Ashley has had a jam-packed summer, with vacations to Miami and Hawaii and a wedding in New Jersey, her autumn promises to be just as busy. That is because Season 7 of RHOP airs in less than one month, and she will play an integral role in the show.

Ashley Darby’s Michael Darby separation in Season 7

Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby took place during the filming of Season 7, so this promises to be a dramatic upcoming season for the reality TV star.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the RHOP Season 7 trailer is packed with drama, and Ashley has her hand in a few storylines.

Ashley appeared on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister in June. She offered a little bit of information about the upcoming season.

The podcast host questioned Ashley about the specific details leading to the separation. Ashley revealed, “Yes, there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us.”

Ashley couldn’t share much information regarding the separation, but she did explain that it would unfold for cameras.

She added about Michael, “I don’t hate him; there’s no resentment; it’s kind of the way it is.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 debuts October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.