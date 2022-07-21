Ashley Darby shows her buns in tight pink leather dress

Ashley Darby channels Barbie in blonde buns. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby showed off her buns as the 34-year-old mother of Dean and Dylan had a flirty and fun photoshoot.

The reality TV star’s hair appeared light blonde in two buns on each side of her head. She wore a spaghetti strap leather dress with her bronzed skin glowing.

Ashley sat in a pink fuzzy chair and made herself comfortable while flaunting her stilettos.

Her makeup had pink undertones paired with glossed lips and sparkly eyelids.

The fashionable mother-of-two kicked her toned legs in the air with pink, sparkling stilettos on her feet. She wore multiple rings on each finger and sported light pink nail polish.

Ashley just cracked 600k followers on Instagram, and her fans were likely happy about her latest share.

Ashley Darby is enjoying a hot girl summer

Ashley Darby is enjoying her first summer as a single woman in nearly a decade. The former Miss D.C. announced her separation from Michael Darby during Season 7 of RHOP with a statement to The Daily Dish at Bravo.

Her latest photoshoot showed the single mother was more confident than ever.

Ashley wrote in the caption, “Verified Little Miss Bubble Gum Yum 🎀 🌟Creative director: @makeup_machine 🌟Makeup Wizardry: @makeup_machine 🌟Hair Magic: @encore_by_corey ✨shot by @peculiar_images ✨ #rhop #ashleydarby.”

One commenter wrote, “The face you give when you’re minding your damn business and giving us HAUTENESS 💗💗💗💗 love love love.”

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley’s castmate Gizelle Bryant, who is currently in Thailand shooting RHUGT Season 3, wrote, “I want a piece of Bubble Gum!”

Ashley and the rest of her The Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars just finished filming Season 7 of the show with another music video release for Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Ashley’s co-stars Candiace and Gizelle are filming in Thailand

There were no Potomac Housewives in Season 1 or Season 2 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, so Season 3 will be a treat for viewers.

The first photo from Season 3 of RHUGT surfaced yesterday, with Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett front and center at an elephant sanctuary in Thailand.

Also featured were The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose. Tinsley Mortimer was supposed to appear but dropped out at the last minute, and Porsha Williams stepped in as her replacement.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming earlier this month and is expected to air on Bravo this Autumn.