Ashley Darby says troubles with Michael Darby were piling up before their split

Ashley Darby shares more details about her split from Michael Darby. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby is opening up about her split from her husband, Michael Darby, before the premiere of RHOP Season 7, and she confessed that things were piling up before they eventually called it quits.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star and her now estranged husband has been plagued with cheating scandals throughout the length of her marriage, but Ashley chose to stick by his side.

However, back in April, she posted the news on social media that she and Michael had officially decided to go their separate ways.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, and they have two young kids together, 3-year-old Dean and their 1-year-old Dylan, which they are committed to co-parenting.

Ashley and Michael’s divorce has been an amicable one. So amicable that the estranged couple shocked their castmates when they announced their decision to purchase a house together despite getting divorced.

RHOP viewers will see how this plays out when the show returns.

RHOP star Ashley Darby made the right choice with her divorce

The Real Housewives of Potomac star dished about her pending divorce during a chat with Entertainment Tonight, and she confessed that the breakup was a long time coming.

“I’ve shared so much about my life, about my marriage, about my family, about my motherhood journey, and this is another ride on my rollercoaster, I guess,” said Ashley.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 34-year-old noted that her split from Michael was a very difficult decision, but she’s confident they made the right choice.

As for what specifically caused the split, Ashley admitted, “It has just sort of been a long time coming.”

However, she also shared that something happened that drove the final nail in the coffin, and that will be discussed on the show.

Ashley Darby says her divorce has been challenging

The Real Housewives of Potomac star also explained why viewers will only get to see her side of the story this season when the show premieres.

“Michael has decided that he doesn’t wanna be a part of [the show] anymore, and I respect that,” shared the mom-of-two.

Ashley noted that filming the show over the past few years has been “a really difficult thing” for Michael, and now he just wants privacy.

However, as she goes through this transition, the Bravo personality wants viewers to remember she and Michael are humans with real feelings.

“These emotions are really complex, and I just, I hope people do have an understanding of that. It’s been a challenging time for me,” she expressed before adding.”It’s almost 10 years of my life. It is 10 years of my life that I’ve been with this person, so it’s hard.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns Sunday, October 9, at 8/7c. on Bravo.