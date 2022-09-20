Ashley Darby says goodbye to summer in skimpy swimwear

Ashley Darby shows off her body for the last days of summer. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

One of the original stars of the Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby, has been steadily bringing drama since the first season.

Between issues with her friends in the cast, or the underlying current of marriage troubles, Ashley earns her right to hold that opening champagne glass every year.

Ashley also stays active on social media, and loves to post photos of her family on Instagram, as well as a few thirst traps every now and then.

She posted a photo on Monday, saying goodbye to what was a summer of change for Ashley, and looked amazing while doing it.

Ashley posed in front of a white background, wearing an olive green one-piece swimsuit. The skimpy suit cinched at the waist and had a square neckline, showcasing her natural curves, and also featured a high-cut bikini line.

Her hair was pulled up with beautiful bangs and loose hair framing her face, which was soft with glam. Hoop earrings topped off her look.

RHOP: Ashley Darby has been showing off her playful side in photos

During a period of change in her life, Ashley has also been experimenting with fun photo shoots. She posted that she was turning into Darby Barbie for a flirtatious shoot, and another where she posed in pink leather with pigtail hair buns, transforming into Little Miss Bubble Gum Yum.

Ashley continued with the dress-up fun with a holographic print bikini with chains, and posed on the back of a sport bike. She revealed in the posts that she was searching for a newfound love for life, and the fun of modeling helped her find it again.

She also vacationed this summer with her sons, and revealed many racy bikinis and short shorts. Ashley is definitely out there living that single girl life!

Ashley Darby has a compelling season ahead of her

Earlier this year, Ashley filed for a legal separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, after rumors of fresh marital issues. The announcement was a shock to no one, as weeks before, pics of Michael surfaced with another woman.

Ashley denied any wrongdoing on Michael’s part, but admitted that she was trying to trust him following a series of allegations of sexual harassment, speculated and admitted infidelity, and financial problems.

However, Ashley and Michael appear to be in a peaceful place, and the RHOP Season 7 trailer shows that even though they are divorcing, they were searching for a home together. This shows the couple is committed to co-parenting, but her friends think living with her ex-husband isn’t the best decision.

Fans will need to stay tuned to see how the former couple handles their new normal.

The Real Housewives of Potomac returns on October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.