Ashley Darby poses in a denim string bikini and booty shorts for a sultry photo shoot

Ashley Darby slays in denim and mesh knee-high boots. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has been modeling for years and also spent time on the pageant circuit, so she is used to being at the center of a photo shoot.

Since the announcement of her separation from husband Michael Darby, Ashley has been showing off and showing out with fun fashion shoots, and showing off her tight body, even after having two children.

She recently morphed into Darby Barbie in a photo spread last week, and loves playing around with different looks. Her most recent photos are stunning, and she is leaving little to the imagination.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Ashley did some deep thinking, captioning the photos, “Can you believe we’re just a life form floating on a mass through the infinite vastness of Space? It sounds so simple yet it’s so complex, just like me.”

Ashley said of her look for the photos, “The finale of this super fun shoot drops tomorrow and babyyyyy, my team did that!!!”

In a series of three photos, Ashley wore a denim string bikini, that covered only what was necessary. It was accompanied by a choker necklace that fell down her chest and around the back of her body.

RHOP’s Ashley Darby has been experimenting with her playful side

Ashley let it all hang out in the back, as she wore high-cut denim booty shorts that displayed her full backside. Her knee-high boots were see-through and dazzling in the light, made of black and silver mesh with a high heel.

Her long, blonde hair was wavy and pulled back high on her head, and flowed all the way down her back. She credited Housewives hairstylist Encore by Corey for her stunning locks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fellow Housewives and fans dropped comments to let Ashley know how amazing she looked, and her comments were full of flame emojis to remind Ashley how hot she was.

Ashley Darby has an emotional season ahead of her

Amid rumors of marital troubles once more, Ashley filed for a legal separation from her husband of eight years, Michael. The couple shares two young sons; Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1. The announcement was a shock to no one, as weeks before, pics of Michael surfaced with another woman.

At the time, Ashley denied any funny business on Michael’s part, but admitted that she was working on trusting him after a series of rumored and admitted infidelities, sexual harassment claims, and financial and business issues.

The couple does appear to be in a great place, as Ashley wished Michael a Happy Father’s Day, and praised what a good father he is to their sons.

Filming on Season 7 of RHOP recently wrapped, and it has been revealed that Ashley’s divorce will be a significant storyline, so fans and viewers will see how this all played out behind the scenes.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.