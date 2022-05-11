Ashley Darby leans in for leggy swimsuit photo 

Ashley Darby poses in swimsuit. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby put her best foot forward as she showed off her toned legs in a new video. She shared a behind-the-scenes look as she prepared for a photoshoot and received posing instructions.

RuPaul played in the background and seemingly set the tone for the shoot.

Ashley put on a brave face as the mother-of-two recently announced her separation from Michael Darby. Michael was plagued with scandals during the filming of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Ashley always defended her man.

Ashley Darby poses in a leggy swimsuit photo

Ashley Darby showed that even though she is a recent mother of two boys, she still has a killer body. The reality star posed in heels and a swimsuit for a photoshoot. She shared footage of the shoot on her social media, where she received praise and compliments.

Catwalk by RuPaul featuring Skeltal Ki played in the background as Ashley took posing lessons from someone on the shoot. She wore an olive green one-piece bathing suit and gold strappy heels. Her muscular legs were on full display as she posed and laughed.

She wrote in the caption, “Yesterday was simply sensational. I was privileged to be surrounded by an incredible team of creatives to create magic. A moment to appreciate @makeup_machine – we’ve known Jeff to be an incredible make up artist, but this talented individual did the wardrobe, creative direction and producing for this shoot.”

She continued and explained how her makeup artist helped her pose. She wrote,

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Here you can see him literally helping me channel that haute couture 💃🏽 a wonderful day with my babe @encore_by_corey , and the amazing duo @antwonmaxwellphotography & @mbmswim. Photos to come! 🔥🔥🔥 #rhop #ashleydarby.”

It seems that single life is treating Ashley well.

Ashley Darby announces separation from Michael Darby

Last month, Ashley released a statement where she announced her separation from Michael Darby after nearly eight years together.

Ashley gave her statement to her employer via The Daily Dish at Bravo. She shared, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

Ashley appeared to understand the announcement’s impact as she continued, “We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac began shooting Season 7 in March.