Ashley Darby is stunning in leggy green gown

Ashley Darby celebrates with her sons while wearing a gorgeous green dress. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is really out there living her best life these days as a newly single woman! The Virginia-based former beauty queen is back on the market after separating from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, and she is out and about looking hotter than ever.

As a mom to her two sons, Dean, 3, and Dylan, 1, she is also focusing on her little boys, and the holidays are a great time to get some new family pics taken with some gorgeous scenery.

She took to Instagram to post a stunning Christmas photoshoot with her and the kids, and even though Dean and Dylan are too cute for words, Ashley stole the show in a jaw-dropping green evening gown.

The strapless satin dress was dazzling in a brilliant emerald green color – perfect for the upcoming holiday. It featured a super-high tight slit which showed off Ashley’s toned legs. The corset was adorned with crystals that accentuated Ashley’s curves.

The back highlighted a draped train, and Ashley finished the look with silver strappy heels and long earrings. Her long blonde hair was in elegant waves and flowed down to her waist.

Ashley’s little men wore black tuxedos with green bowties to match their glowing mama as they all posed together and held hands. She captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas and Happiest Holidays from the Darbys! Incredibly blessed to have these angels in my life.”

RHOP: Ashley Darby is enjoying a new relationship with another Bravo star

Ashley recently started dating Luke Gulbranson, one of the stars of Summer House, which also airs on Bravo. During BravoCon in October, Ashley admitted she had a crush on Luke, even though they had never met. Fans were excited to find out that the two did meet and really ended up hitting it off, and they were later spotted holding hands that weekend at the wrap party.

The hot couple has spent many days together, all documented on Instagram, including a Bravo holiday party where Luke dressed as Santa and Ashley was his sexy elf. Cheers to this happy and good-looking couple; may they have many TikTok dances together!

Ashley Darby loves to do yoga to stay in shape after two pregnancies

Being a single mom of two is hard, but Ashley tried to always find the time to stay fit and work on her physical health. She is often seen on social media, and even on RHOP, practicing yoga. The 34-year-old is even a registered yoga teacher.

Ashley has her own line of workout clothing named ZenGem by Ashley Darby, which she calls inspirational athleisure wear. The brand’s Instagram page is dedicated to showing off yoga poses in cute and stylish outfits modeled by Ashley herself.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.