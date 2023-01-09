Ashley Darby shows off her dance moves behind the scenes at a late-night taping. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby is out living her best life as a newly-single woman, and an appearance on Watch What Happens Live is the perfect opportunity for her to show off her dance moves and her fantastic figure.

Her personal life might be a little chaotic these days, but Ashley is not letting that get her down, as she proved in a behind-the-scenes TikTok video with her glam squad.

Wearing a custom green velvet minidress by Riley Knoxx Couture, Ashley shook her stuff, dancing to a Nelly Furtado song, and her jaw-dropping body was front and center.

The jewel-toned number was adorned with dozens of gold chains around the front and on her hip, and they glistened in the lights of the camera as she revealed her look for the evening.

Since she was backed up by her glam team, Ashley’s look was on point: Her makeup was shimmery with a smoky eye, and her hair was gorgeous in an auburn tone with loose curls.

But let’s talk about the most important part of this look: Ashley’s stunning physique. As the mom of two young boys, Ashley showed that she works hard to stay in shape as she revealed her incredibly toned legs.

RHOP: Ashley Darby is showing that green is her color this season

For a family holiday photo shoot, Ashley proved that emerald green is her color in a dazzling satin dress. The gown had a super-high tight slit which showed off Ashley’s famous toned legs, and the corset was embellished with crystals that accentuated her curves.

The back highlighted a draped train, and Ashley finished the look with silver strappy heels and long earrings. Her long blonde hair was in elegant waves and flowed down to her waist.

Her sons Dan and Dylan were too cute for words as they wore black tuxedos with green bowties to match their glowing mama as they all posed together and held hands. She captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas and Happiest Holidays from the Darbys! Incredibly blessed to have these angels in my life.”

Ashley Darby loves to do yoga to stay in shape after two pregnancies

Being a single mom of two is hard, but Ashley tried to always find the time to stay fit and work on her physical health. She is often seen practicing yoga on social media and even on RHOP. The 34-year-old is a registered yoga teacher.

Ashley has her own line of workout clothing named ZenGem by Ashley Darby, which she calls inspirational athleisure wear. The brand’s Instagram page is dedicated to showing off yoga poses in cute and stylish outfits modeled by Ashley herself.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.