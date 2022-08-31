Ashley Darby is electrifying in blue with first confessional reveal

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby shares a first look at one of her confessional looks for Season 7. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is beautiful in blue with a first look at one of her confessional looks during Season 7.

The reality TV star and mother of two shared the transformation from bare-faced to caked face with a fun video on TikTok.

The video began with Ashley’s bare face and hair clipped back as the makeup artist added white shadow to her lids.

Ashley put her hand up to the camera as the clip returned with Ashley fully glammed with bangs and an open blue blazer. She wore oversized jewelry, including a sparkly necklace.

Ashley tagged her makeup artist who is also the face-painter of former RHOP star Monique Samuels.

She played the song Mask Off by Future in the short clip.

Her caption read, “The glam is glamming today! ✨✨ #rhop #fyp @encorebycorey.”

As fans anxiously await Season 7 of Potomac, the Season 3 trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just dropped. That means that a sneak peek for Potomac is just around the corner, as the shows filmed at the same time, with Season 2 of RHOSLC airing more recently than Season 6 of RHOP.

RHOP star Ashley Darby reunites with Karen Huger

After filming for RHOP Season 7 wrapped in early July, the ladies appeared to go their separate ways, with Gizelle heading to Thailand to film for Bravo, Robyn going to Jamaica for a Dixon wedding, and Wendy Osefo also heading to Jamaica with her family. However, the ladies didn’t stay apart long before some of them decided to reunite.

Karen and Ashley reunited earlier this month for a girls’ night out.

The ladies wore all black for an outing featured on Ashley’s IG Story. While Karen chose a flashy blazer with sequins, Ashley chose a tight black dress with a thigh slit and plunging neckline.

Karen wasn’t in attendance at the latest Ashley sighting, but three other familiar ladies were.

Ashley Darby parties with Robyn Dixon, Kenya Moore, and Gizelle Bryant

Bravo worlds collided when The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore flew to D.C. for some fun with her Potomac sisters. A week prior, fans caught Ashley and Kenya at Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Perhaps the two had so much fun that they decided to do it again.

The foursome thrilled fans as they posted content from a recent night out, with each lady dressed to the nines.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 trailer is expected any day now.