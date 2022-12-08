Ashley Darby is a sexy elf with her Summer House beau Luke Gulbranson as Santa

Ashley Darby and her boyfriend Luke Gulbranson celebrate the holidays. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Newly separated Ashley Darby is out there single and ready to mingle, and thanks to her appearance at BravoCon in October, she has snatched up one of reality TV’s cutest bachelors.

Summer House star and maple syrup entrepreneur Luke Gulbranson took to the wild child Real Housewife of Potomac as soon as they met, and have been inseparable since.

After being cozied up for several weeks, Ashley and Luke are getting ready for the fun season ahead, dressing up as Santa and his sexy elf at a Bravo holiday party.

Ashley is never one to be modest, so she showed off her sexy physique with a green sequin dress with red piping and a white furry neckline. The straps on her dress were made to resemble candy canes to keep on theme.

The Potomac beauty donned a matching green and red hat and gloves, and she held on to her new beau with both hands over his Santa belly.

Hockey player Luke sported a classic red velvet Santa suit, a curly white beard, and gold-rimmed glasses, as he held his little helper tight. The duo posed in front of a sparkly gold backdrop for a sweet photo.

Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson get cozy in costume at a Bravo party. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

RHOP star Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson met at BravoCon

Ashley revealed that she had a crush on fellow Bravo star Luke during a panel discussion with her Real Housewives of Potomac castmates. Fans were curious as to what could happen between Ashley and Luke at BravoCon since they had never met.

When Ashley and Luke finally met up, they found they had a lot in common, like a love of the outdoors and working out. Fans later saw them casually holding hands backstage and partying together at the BravoCon wrap party.

Ashley and Michael Darby have been separated since April 2022

It was leaked in April that Ashley filed for a legal separation from Michael after recent tumultuous years together plagued by infidelity. Ashley revealed at the time that there was one specific event that led to this decision, but was tight-lipped on the details.

Viewers now know that Ashley decided to end her marriage after Michael asked her for a threesome with another woman, but she felt she was no longer interested in being as sexually adventurous as she and Michael once were. After becoming a mother to sons Dean and Dylan, Ashley felt her life was on a different path.

Ashley realized she and Michael were no longer on the same page about many issues and decided to split amicably. She is free to now date anyone she chooses, and it looks like she has chosen Luke.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c. on Bravo.