Ashley Darby is a bare-faced beauty with special message from beach

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is letting her beauty shine and hair run wild as she shares a word of wisdom with fans.

The post comes after Ashley shared a photo from her engagement party with estranged husband, Michael Darby, earlier this week. Ashley revealed she was experiencing “tough” emotions, including nostalgia. She shared the photo on her Instagram Stories, potentially as a cathartic release.

But Ashley perked up for a smiling photo, geotagged from Key West, Florida.

The spiritual Bravolebrity invited fans to remember how special they are and shared potential sources of uplifting information.

Ashley’s natural curls were out in full effect with shades of light brown and blonde. She wore a black and gray tank top with vertical stripes.

She wore a gold name plate necklace which read, “Ashley [heart] Dean.”

RHOP star Ashley Darby reminds fans they are ‘wonderful’

Ashley offered two sources of inspiration: Daily Om and Sadhguru.

Her caption read, “Every day may not be easy, but it’s certainly beautiful. If you need reminders of just how wonderful you are, @sadhguru and @dailyom are 2 of my go-to sources ♥️ #rhop #ashleydarby.”

Daily Om is a media and technology company that offers mind, body and soul healing through inspirational articles.

Sadhguru is an Indian spiritual advisor and yogi who is followed by millions.

Ashley is a self-proclaimed yogi who does headstands amongst other impressive yoga poses. Her Instagram reveals she is an RYT 200 Yoga guide after completing the necessary steps to certify.

Ashley Darby shows off strength with split and headstand

Ashley Darby kicked off the summer with a few impressive yoga moves as she showed that “mama’s still got it.” Ashley appeared in underwear and a sports bra as her long braids fell to the floor.

The cheeky video started with Ashley in a plank position as she lowered down her body, transitioned into an inversion, and lifted her legs with her strong core.

Ashley separated her legs as she showed off her flexibility. Then, she lifted them, displaying her core strength.

The video elicited a warning from TikTok, telling viewers not to try the skill at home because of the risk of injury. Luckily, Ashley is a pro and made the yoga moves look easy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in July and is expected to air in October on Bravo.