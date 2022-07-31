Ashley Darby in thong bikini suns her buns

Ashley Darby is flaunting her toned physique on vacation. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is flaunting her beach buns during a Hawaiian beach show-off during her family vacation with Dylan and Dean.

Ashley teased a Hawaiian photoshoot while she enjoyed a Pacific vacation with her sons.

The beauty queen shared an unfiltered photo on her Instagram Story as she walked on the beach and flaunted her fit body.

She teased more to come and didn’t disappoint.

Ashley treated fans to two cheeky bikinis, both featuring neon coloring.

The sun hit Ashley’s long curly hair, which appeared light brown with natural sun streaks.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby flaunts bikini body in Hawaii

Ashley’s bootylicious photoshoot showed the reality star still had her teacup booty.

The first bikini featured orange, pink, yellow, and purple flowers, and the second was neon pink with bright yellow seams. Each swimsuit was skintight and flattered her natural and toned physique.

The Hawaiian sun touched her plump, natural behind as the reality TV star showed fans her curves.

She got on her knees and pivoted her hips as she raised her arms above her head and looked off into the distance. She sported a gold nameplate necklace and matching hoop earrings.

Ashley posed by a kayak and kicked her leg up on a nearby fence as she showed off her impressive booty.

Ashley Darby brings it in new season of RHOP

The mother-of-two is getting her groove back after announcing her separation from Michael Darby after eight years of marriage.

And while the drama will be covered extensively during Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans can expect a whole different Ashley Darby. At least according to her RHOP OG co-star Robyn Dixon, who says Ashley turns things up a notch in the new season.

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn host a podcast called Reasonably Shady, and they recently teased fans about the upcoming season of RHOP.

Gizelle thought Karen was the one to bring it during the new season and said, “she was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn’t spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it’s a different side to her.”

However, Robyn had a different opinion.

Robyn explained, “I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like, ‘Oh, it’s time to play.’ You’re gonna see a different Ashley. You’re gonna see the old Ashley, but you’re gonna see a very different Ashley.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming earlier this month and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.