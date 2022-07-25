Ashley Darby in silver bikini rides motorcycle is ‘your fantasy’

Ashley Darby rides motorcycle in iridescent bikini. Pic credit: @Ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby looked stunning in a Y2K motorcycle photo shoot, complete with blonde extensions and an iridescent bikini.

Ashley’s latest theme is in alignment with the current trend of returning to early 2000s vibes.

She paired her iridescent bikini top with a short, silver miniskirt and blue knee-high patent leather boots with heels.

Chains attached to Ashley’s bikini top hung to her waist, where they met her chrome miniskirt.

Ashley rocked dark blue lips, long blonde extensions, and soft-glam makeup, courtesy of her new makeup and hair team who also cakes the face of former RHOP star Monique Samuels.

She wore massive silver hoop earrings and a visor that served as sunglasses.

Ashley Darby continues her Y2K vibe with motorcycle photoshoot

The latest shoot saw Ashley straddle a motorcycle, kicking up her blue, sultry boots while striking a pose.

Ashley’s toned and bronzed body was on full display as she showed how her exercise routine has helped her self-confidence.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ashley wrote in the caption, “Bad b!tch, I can be your fantasy 🔮✨🔮 And that, beauties, concludes this super fun shoot. All the props, kudos and snaps to the incredible dynamic duo Jeff and Corey – I love you guys and am so thankful for you helping me embrace this newfound love for life. More magic to come!”

Since Ashley announced her separation from Michael after nearly eight years with a statement in April, she has been enjoying a glow-up of epic proportions.

The mother of toddlers Dean and Dylan often posts yoga videos, dancing TikToks, and bikini photoshoots.

What are Ashley’s RHOP co-stars up to this month?

While Ashley is enjoying her Hot Girl Summer, her co-stars are up to different pursuits globally, as finishing The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 wrapped earlier this month.

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who have not been on great terms, are in Thailand, where they are filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with other franchise stars. Other members of RHUGT Season 3 include The Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, and RHOSLC stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

Wendy Osefo took her family on vacation to Jamaica, where she and Eddie enjoyed the beach with their three children.

Robyn Dixon was also in Jamaica for the wedding of Juan’s brother, Jermaine Dixon. Robyn and Juan brought Corey and Carter to the event. Earlier in the week, Robyn hosted her sister-in-law’s bridal party, but neither she nor Juan appeared to be in the wedding party.

Elsewhere, Mia Thornton posted bikini thirst traps, and Karen Huger shared photos with Ray Huger.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo this Fall.