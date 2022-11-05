Ashley Darby enjoys a night out with friends in a bright minidress. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby was spotted enjoying a night out at the Mayflower Club in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

Ashley shone brightly in a yellow-green minidress. The dress featured a spaghetti strap halter top and off-the-shoulder long flowy sleeves.

The tight dress accentuated her curves and had a cutout on each side of the waist with an adjustable strap. The dress was slightly bunched up in the middle.

The 34-year-old donned a pair of chunky, tan braided heels for the occasion and a thin gold anklet. Ashley wore her curly hair down and had a glossy lip for the night out.

Ashley was with a group of five friends and seemed to be enjoying the night out. The group went to dinner and a bar where the reality star was seen laughing the night away.

Ashley thanked her friend, Sylvia, in the Instagram caption for setting up the fun girls’ night. She also posted a video on her story of the group dancing to hip-hop in front of a sign that said, “Good music is hard to find.”

Thankfully, Ashley appeared to have found some.

Ashley Darby stays fit with yoga

The mom of two always finds time to stay fit and balanced.

Ashley hasn’t been shy about her love of yoga on the show. Not only is she a fan of the practice, but she’s also a registered yoga teacher. Ashley completed the 200-hour yoga teacher training, and it shows. Whether she’s working out or out for the night, she always looks great.

The former Miss America contestant even launched an inspirational athleisure wear line, ZenGem, a few years ago. While she’s the founder of the company, it seems she’s focusing on other pursuits now, as the page hasn’t been updated in a bit.

Ashley Darby enjoys single life

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently separated from her husband, Michael Darby. The two have been together for eight years but are now planning to divorce.

However, the pair’s plan to still buy a house together confused fans and friends alike on this season of RHOP.

Ashley has made it clear that she is still on good terms with Michael and holds no resentment. Ashley and Michael are currently prioritizing co-parenting.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on Bravo and Peacock.