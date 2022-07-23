Ashley Darby in fuzzy bra invites fans to rumble

Ashley Darby in a fuzzy bra has an offer. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby continues her streak of slaying with a skin-baring photoshoot channeling the early 2000s.

While RHOP co-star Gizelle Bryant represents Potomac in Thailand, and Robyn Dixon attends a Jamaican wedding, the mother-of-two is continuing her hot girl summer, complete with photoshoots and booty-shaking videos.

Ashley sported blonde long extensions, the same she wore to show off her buns earlier this week.

Ashley channeled her Y2K vibe with a new colorful photoshoot featuring lots of pastels, pinks, and glitter.

Ashley wore tie-dye pants in baby blue and pink, with tassels hanging off the sides. She paired the colorful pants with peep-toe ankle boots featuring sky-high heels.

She rocked rhinestones on both sides of her large brown eyes.

Ashley Darby channels Y2K beauty in colorful shoot

Ashley’s latest photoshoot was fun and fresh as she rocked a fuzzy, multi-colored bra with pink spaghetti straps.

Ashley wore sunglasses that resembled a social media filter with geometric shapes and green frames.

Ashley tagged in the caption the team who has been integral in Ashley’s post separation glow-up and subsequent Hot Girl Summer.

She wrote in the caption, “You wanna rumble wit the Bee hahh? Bzzzzzz 🐝✨Creative Director: @makeup_machine✨Makeup: @makeup_machine✨Hair Magic: @encore_by_corey🌟shot by @peculiar_images 🌟 #rhop #ashleydarby (Side note: Jeff and Corey made MAGIC with these looks after we had an issue with wardrobe availability. There’s nothing these two can’t do!!!”

Ashley’s separation from Michael Darby happened during Season 7 filming

Ashley Darby’s separation from Michael Darby was announced in April, during the filming of Season 7 of RHOP.

Ashley appeared as a guest on Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister in June. The podcast host wanted to know all the tea about Ashley’s recent separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby.

Ashley revealed there was a catalyst for the separation, but said fans would need to tune in for the details. She said, “Yes there was an event ultimately that was the catalyst for what was already happening between us.”

Ashley also revealed that she and Michael were roommates, raising their songs, Dean and Dylan, who are toddlers.

She added, “We live together. We’re still in the house so that’s a challenge. We still live together, for our children.”

But Ashley holds no resentment toward Michael. She shared, “I don’t hate him. There’s no resentment. It’s kind of the way it is.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac finished filming earlier this month and Season 7 is expected to air this Autumn on Bravo.