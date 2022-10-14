Ashley Darby in braless dress does Conga line with Kathy Hilton

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby dances with Kathy Hilton. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton got her wish with a Bravolebrity-filled Conga line, with The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby right behind her in a colliding of worlds this week.

Bravo stars descended upon the Big Apple for BravoCon, an event-filled get-together full of reality stars. Housewives of various franchises attended the convention, and there was a memorable moment featuring the sister of Kyle Richards.

The Conga line moment was symbolic of an alleged incident not captured by Bravo cameras.

Kathy’s alleged meltdown was hyped up for the entirety of the latest season of RHOBH, and although it didn’t appear on camera, fellow Housewives speculated that it involved a Conga line.

Specifically, the other cast member’s refusal to do a Conga line allegedly set Kathy on a tirade in Aspen.

Although an RHOBH Conga line may never come to fruition, fans got something arguably better– a dance party featuring an assortment of Bravolebrities, including Ashley and Kathy.

Kathy Hilton leads Conga line with Ashley Darby in tow

As Kathy led the way, Ashley followed suit in a train of human dancers, fulfilling Kathy’s wish.

Pageant girl Ashley stunned in a slinky red minidress without a bra. She wore a super-high ponytail and dangling earrings to complete the look.

Kathy wore head-to-toe blue and black floral print and her blonde hair in loose waves.

Ashley shared another moment that featured herself and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. The moment, captured by a publicist and shared on an IG Story, was reposted on Ashley’s feed.

Ashley Darby and Teresa Giudice meet Kathy Hilton

Ashley stood in the middle in front of a floral wall with Teresa on one side and Kathy on the other. Ashley and Teresa have a relationship and Ashley attended Teresa’s nuptials to Luis Ruelas in August as the representative from the Potomac franchise.

Although Ashley and Teresa were friendly, it appeared that Kathy had not met Teresa or Ashley as she stepped in and shook Ashley’s hand. As the cameras recorded, Ashley introduced herself to Kathy, and then Teresa did the same.

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The three went to pose for a photo, and at the last minute, a blonde woman jumped into the frame. That blonde woman turned out to be The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose.

And there is exciting news for Bravo fans because the event runs through Sunday which means there will be many more memorable moments.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.