Ashley Darby honors her co-stars in an epic recreation of their confessional looks

Ashley Darby dresses up in multiple costumes as her fellow Housewives for Halloween. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is known for being able to read her castmates and never backing down from an altercation.

She also shows her love for her fellow Housewives, however, and that was evident over the weekend when Ashley dressed up as her friends for Halloween — and the outcome was hilarious.

To celebrate a Happy Potomacween, Ashley posted a slideshow to Instagram where she was first dressed as Gizelle Bryant in a confessional look from the current season, and needless to say, she nailed it.

In an orange iridescent dress with a plunging neckline, Ashley recreated Gizelle’s look of shock with her mouth wide open, and also perfectly replicated Gizelle’s much-talked-about chunky blonde highlights.

Next up, Ashley poked fun at her own confessional look “fail” from Season 4, where she sported a wig that Bravo fans definitely jeered at instead of cheered for. This time, little Dean sat on her lap with a big smile — the opposite of when she was pregnant with him during her first look.

The next look Ashley showed off was Robyn Dixon’s Season 5 reunion look that consisted of a yellow satin dress with a mock neck and the famous hand-painted hair art she wore on a blonde bob that year. She also sported the dark and bold glam Robyn had for the reunion.

RHOP: Ashley Darby hilariously admired her co-stars for Halloween

Ashley’s on-again-off-again frenemy Candiace Dillard-Bassett wasn’t ignored, and Ashley beautifully reenacted an animal print confessional look from Season 6 with a teal blue head wrap and gold hoop earrings. Ashley held her hands to her head, imitating Candiace’s pose.

In her second season as a Housewife, Mia Thornton was not exempt from the joke, and Ashley dressed in a pink-sleeved bodysuit with a matching pink glove and a glistening diamond ring. She perfected Mia’s middle-parted bob and sexy side glance.

Dr. Wendy Osefo is one of the most fashionable Potomac Housewives with her high-end designer styles, but Ashley chose an 80’s style pink sequin dress with a puff sleeve and a ton of tight curls in her hair as she recreated a Season 5 confessional of Wendy’s.

Last, but certainly not least, Ashley took on the Grande Dame of Potomac herself, Karen Huger. In a now-infamous confessional look, Ashley showed off an uber-short blonde bob wig inspired by Karen, an orange off-shoulder top, and giant earrings.

Loyal Bravo fans really loved that Ashley took the time for this priceless project!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 will be a time of growth for Ashley Darby

This season will show the details of the separation between Ashley and her estranged husband, Michael Darby.

She filed for legal separation earlier this year after being married to Michael for eight years. Fans will watch as Ashley attempts to navigate life as a single mother, living on her own with sons, Dean and Dylan.

Viewers will also see how castmates react to the not-so-shocking news, and their support, or lack thereof, for Ashley.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.