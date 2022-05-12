Ashley Darby glows in plunging minidress that shows off perfect legs

Ashley Darby poses. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby ditched her curls for a long, luscious mane in new photos. Ashley smiled in a glittery and gorgeous gown that showed off her toned figure.

She shared that she would be an emcee at the Spring Fling Gala this weekend in Washington D.C.

Ashley, who just celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a separated woman, recently announced her separation from Michael Darby.

Ashley Darby poses in revealing minidress that shows off perfect legs

Ashley Darby shared some gorgeous new pictures that showed off her body and promoted a new project. She wore a plunging silver gown that showed off her plentiful cleavage. She sat on a couch with silver strappy stilettos and lifted one foot onto the sofa.

She shared that part of a charity auction she will emcee is a chance to win a day with her.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited to announce that I will be emceeing the Spring Fling Gala for @some_dc !✨✨ This organization is near to my heart with the incredible work they are doing here in the community. So if you’re free on Saturday, May 14th, and want to get snazzy to party with a purpose, come join us! And you may see a special item on the Silent Auction list – a day with Ashley Darby sounds like a winner to me 💃🏽 I hope to see you all!! ❤️ #rhop#ashleydarby.”

Ashley received love from fellow Bravo Housewives, including Teresa Giudice and Dallas star Stephanie Hollman.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Teresa left a series of flame emojis to indicate Ashley’s hotness. Stephanie wrote, “Omg- this is the most stunning pic ever.”

Ashley Darby announces separation from Michael Darby

In April, Ashley released a statement where she announced her separation from Michael Darby after nearly eight years together.

Ashley told The Daily Dish at Bravo exclusively, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

Ashley appeared to understand the announcement’s impact as she continued, “We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac began shooting Season 7 in March. Season 7 will likely include details about Ashley’s choice to separate from her husband of nearly a decade, Michael.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.