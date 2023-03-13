With The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 in the rearview mirror, it seems the ladies, including Ashley Darby, are making up for lost time.

Yesterday, the Grande Dame, Karen Huger, struck a pose in a white bikini following weeks of promotion for the Bravo show. Karen jetted to Belize and had an impromptu photoshoot, looking fabulous and youthful.

Ashley followed suit, rocking a neon-colored bikini for a boat day extravaganza, shared on social media.

Although TikTok has seemingly become Ashley’s social media platform of choice, she took the content to Instagram, posting the images on her IG Stories.

As Ashley revealed in the images, she connected with another Bravolebrity, Family Karma star Amrit Kapai.

The duo had fun in the sun in Miami, taking pictures and sharing smiles.

The ex of Michael Darby was a vision in a brightly colored bikini while kneeling.

She sported a supportive top with green double straps, alternating with pink fabric.

Behind her, the Miami skyline was visible, thanks partly to the bright blue skies.

Ashley Darby enjoyed a boat day with familiar faces. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley secured her curly tresses in a sleek bun as she soaked up the sun and posed aboard the boat.

She wore wayfarer sunglasses to protect her precious eyes from harmful UV rays.

Ashley also donned gold jewelry with hoops earrings for extra stylish vibes.

It wasn’t hard to see why Ashley has become so popular off-the-screen.

Ashley Darby promotes So Others Might Eat

Another one of the reasons that many viewers have grown to love Ashley might be her perseverance during difficult times.

As she revealed on RHOP, she had a rough upbringing, with her father failing to acknowledge her presence. Additionally, her family was evicted when Ashley was a child. Nonetheless, Ashley showed strength, even becoming a beauty queen and winning Miss D.C.

Last May, Ashley attended a fundraiser for Some Others Might Eat, or SOME. The interfaith organization seeks to feed the hungry, with grassroots campaigns, including one in Washington, D.C.

The mother of two shared a picture from a gala, where she looked glamorous in blue.

Ashley’s caption provided information about her struggles as a child. She also explained how SOME helped her as a child.

Ashley began her caption, “The woman in this photo looks the part of glitz and glamour, but what’s not visible are the countless people who have helped me along this journey.”

She continued, “Strangers who generously helped my family at different stages had no idea who I could become, but their generosity invested in my potential. @some_dc gives that same gift to the people who receive help from their services.”

Ashley praised the organization that she revealed was crucial in her development.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus.