Ashley Darby does braless dance in tiny shorts

Ashley Darby dances. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

Ashley Darby is on fire, as The Real Housewives Of Potomac star cannot stop sharing videos on TikTok.

The reality TV star, who celebrated her 34th birthday this week in paradise, is having a great time celebrating single life and another year on this earth.

The latest video featured a scantily-clad Ashley as she danced in a braless crop top with barely-there shorts. Ashley has been filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and undergoing a separation from her husband of 8 years, Michael Darby.

Ashley continues to show the real estate developer what he is missing.

Ashley Darby does a braless dance in crop top and daisy dukes

Ashley Darby has been dancing up a storm in various bathing suits and beach attire. Her latest dance appeared on TikTok where she moved her feet to the beat and did a bit of twerking. Although Gizelle Bryant did not make an appearance in this video, she is likely close.

Ashley sported long, blonde braids which flowed to her thighs and moved around as she danced. Her perky cheeks poked out from her daisy dukes as she gyrated to the beat.

Ashley wore a white spaghetti top shirt with an open front, secured with three butterfly clips. She went braless to put on a busty display and move freely to the music. Ashley was in a scenic location while she danced on the balcony, overlooking palm trees and white sand. The sun shined down on her, and blue skies were in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “Buenos Dias! ☀️ #rhop #fyp.”

Ashley Darby celebrates her 34th birthday in paradise

While Ashley Darby was posting thirst traps and dancing in a bikini, she was filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and celebrating a birthday. Ashley turned 34 years old and has never looked better.

She shared an Instagram post with a thigh-skimming minidress. The braless dress featured a cutout in the cleavage area and was a tan color. Ashley wore her signature curls, which were voluminous and bouncy, and she grabbed the back of her head, tilted her head back, and smiled wide.

She wrote in the caption of the post, “✨34✨ Grateful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel ♥️ #rhop#ashleydarby.”

Cameras were present for Ashley’s birthday bash in a scenic location, so her festivities will likely appear on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming.