Ashley Darby dances to Doja Cat revealing super toned legs

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is dancing to Doja Cat. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is showing off her moves in a new TikTok video set to Doja Cat.

Ashley often posts fun videos on her TikTok, where she dances and shows off her yoga moves.

The latest share saw Ashley moving energetically to Doja Cat’s song Vegas, while wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

The natural beauty let her curls loose as they bounced to the beat along with her in a side part.

Ashley opted for a natural look, allowing her beauty to shine without makeup.

Ashley danced in the penthouse featured on the Bravo show, where she and Michael Darby have lived for years. She wore pink shorts that allowed her to move and showed off her muscular thighs.

She wrote in the caption, “I love DC summer! No joke!! 💃🏽 dc @ALEXANDER🐺.”

Ashley Darby answers questions in TikTok comments

Ashley also interacted with fans in the comments section, where commenters asked her everything from the Season 7 of RHOP premiere date to changing her last name.

One fan asked Ashley, “When are you changing your last name?”

Pic credit: @itsashleydarby/TikTok

Ashley filed for divorce from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, in April.

Ashley responded, “I’m not changing it.”

Another fan asked the question on the minds of many Bravo fans and wrote, “When does RHOP come back on?”

Pic credit: @itsashleydarby/TikTok

Ashley responded, “Good question babe, you know they don’t tell us 😂.”

Pic credit: @itsashleydarby/TikTok

Another commenter referenced Ashley’s caption, where she said she loved the D.C. heat, writing, “Really? I just can’t take this heat and humidity, if only I could look this good while dealing with it.”

Ashley responded, “I just accept it for what it is, and remember the cold winters.”

Ashley Darby attends Teresa Giudice’s New Jersey wedding

Ashley’s latest TikTok came after she represented Potomac at Teresa Giudice’s wedding wedding ceremony, where the Jersey OG married Luis Ruelas.

Ashley shared photos from the big day on her Instagram Story as she rocked a gorgeous rose gold gown with two leg slits and a plunging neckline. She paired the outfit with an elegant up-do, strappy heels, and soft glam makeup.

Ashley danced the night away with other guests, including Kenya Moore, Chanel Ayan, and Phaedra Parks.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 finished filming in early July and is expected to premiere this fall on Bravo.