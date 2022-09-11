Ashley Darby dances in a towel ahead of New York Fashion Week

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is dancing in a towel ahead of NYFW. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is showing off her dance moves before hitting the streets of Manhattan for New York Fashion Week.

Ashley took to TikTok, where she frequently shares dancing and yoga videos.

The latest post was a cute before-and-after featuring NYFW glam.

She started the video in a white towel and animal print bonnet as she was fresh out of the shower.

Behind Ashley was a hotel room she used to get ready in before stepping out on the town. She and her team of glam danced to the side of the frame in a clear before-shot.

Then the threesome re-emerged in full glam from the other side of the frame.

Ashley Darby dances in a towel before hitting NYFW

Ashley wore a bright green sleeveless ensemble with dark buttons. She paired the green dress with strappy, colorful heels that came to her ankles. She rocked her light brown hair in a lengthy braid, resulting from her talented glam team’s work.

She shared the 9-second clip on her TikTok, where she has 191k followers. The video was set to Yo momma was here by h.

Ashley’s caption read, “Thank you for this great transition idea friends!! ✨✨ #nyfw #rhop #fyp.”

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac promises drama

Last week, Bravo dropped the long-awaited trailer for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. As expected, the ladies appear to bring the drama.

According to PEOPLE, Season 7 will feature two ‘Friend’ cast members– OG Season 1 and 2’s Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Mia Thornton’s close friend, Jacqueline Blake. Charrisse returns to spill some tea about Karen and Ray Huger’s marriage and alleged infidelity. Meanwhile, the ladies will question the closeness and nature of Mia Thornton’s relationship with Jacqueline.

Ashley’s separation from her husband of eight years, Michael Darby, will also be a storyline. Ashley reveals that she and Michael recently bought a home during the trailer. Karen Huger reacts audibly to the news, saying, “That ain’t no damn divorce.”

Robyn Dixon discusses marriage and a prenuptial agreement with an infidelity clause in case Juan Dixon strays again. Robyn and Juan obtained a marriage license last month, so a marriage could be in the works.

Gizelle Bryant suggests that Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, was inappropriate. Candiace and Chris are undergoing baby talks as fertility is on her mind. Wendy Osefo is juggling multiple careers and trying to launch her home goods products. Mia’s struggles are also a plotline, with Robyn wondering about the seriousness of Mia’s problems.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.