Armando and Kenny are back on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and they’re talking about having more kids

Another season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back, and fan-favorites Armando Rubio and Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier are still happily married.

Armando and Kenny won over the hearts of 90 Day Fiance viewers with their storyline.

Among a group of castmates facing the typical relationship drama that 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to expect, this pair’s nondramatic storyline was a breath of fresh air.

However, their return to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way for Season 5 has shown us that although their relationship appears to be perfect on the outside, they still face some challenges as a couple.

One major roadblock in their relationship has been the topic of having kids together. The two are currently raising Armando’s biological daughter, Hannah, in Mexico, but Armando wants to expand their family and have another baby with Kenny.

One major issue, though, that is standing in the way of Armando’s hope of having more kids: Kenny’s age.

Armando is pushing to have a baby with Kenny, but he’s concerned about his age

Kenny has already raised four children of his own and is a grandfather. At 60 years old, Kenny is 26 years Armando’s senior, so not wanting to raise another baby at his age is a valid concern.

Kenny isn’t sold on the fact that he and Armando would find a suitable surrogate in Mexico, either, explaining, “With surrogacy, we’re not going to find it here… There’s nothing here.”

On top of that, Kenny is feeling a bit pressured by Armando to welcome another child into the world.

“I mean, there is pressure, I’ll admit,” Kenny says. “I’ve told you that before there’s pressure on it because it’s not something I would have thought of…”

Kenny hasn’t completely shut down the idea, although he keeps leaning towards “no.”

“We keep going back and forth and more so me. I honestly knew — not even thought — I knew I was done having kids,” Kenny confesses. “You know, I raised four children primarily on my own, and I loved every second of it. But I was done.”

Although Kenny is concerned about his age being a factor, Armando feels that Kenny getting older should have the opposite effect on him and be the impetus to make it happen more quickly.

Kenny responds to a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer when confronted about having kids with Armando

Kenny responded to a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer on Instagram this week in regards to welcoming a child with Armando. The commenter noted that Kenny chose to marry a younger man and “didn’t take into consideration his feelings or views.”

Kenny beat around the bush when confronted about having a baby with Armando. Pic credit: @kenneth_90day/Instagram

In response, Kenny wrote, “watch the season and see what happens love.”

Admittedly, Kenny and Armando aren’t used to facing this much adversity in their relationship. And having a child together isn’t the only cause for concern, either.

Kenny wants to live in Mexico City, where there are more amenities nearby, much to Armando’s chagrin. They’re trying out a trial run, though, and Kenny is pushing Armando, a “small-town boy,” to try and come out of his shell.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.