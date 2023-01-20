Ariela Weinberg thanks 90 Day Fiance fan who praised her husband Biniyam Shibre as a ‘stud’

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg is grateful to anyone who supports her husband, Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela and Biniyam made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 2 of The Other Way.

The couple faced plenty of adversity in their relationship, but despite their struggles, they continue to prove that their love for each other is the real deal.

Ariela, Biniyam, and their son, Avi, recently vacationed at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in southeastern Iowa.

Ariela shared a video compilation of their vacation on Instagram, showing footage of them on their flight. It also showed the family of three enjoying all the resort had to offer, including a fitness center, spa, indoor pool, casino, and live entertainment.

“Vacationing here is fast becoming our family tradition!” Ariela wrote in the caption, along with a detailed description of the getaway’s attractions.

Ariela’s post was well received, with nearly 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her 444,000 Instagram followers.

Ariela Weinberg shows gratitude to 90 Day Fiance fan who praised her husband Biniyam Shibre

One comment, in particular, caught Ariela’s eye. Although it began as a sort of backhanded compliment, the comment ended on a good note.

“Ariel thought Bini was a joke and now she’s forced to support him cause he’s an absolute stud!” the commenter wrote.

They continued, doting on the Ethiopian native. “We can’t wait to see Bini in the UFC, he deserves a shot. This guy came from Africa with nothing and he’s flourishing in America, we’re so proud of this guy. He deserves all his success.”

Ariela responded to the comment, acknowledging Biniyam’s fan’s appreciation for him and thanked them.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“I am a fan of anyone who supports my husband so thank you,” Ariela responded.

Biniyam proves his ‘stud’ status with impressive career

Biniyam has certainly proven himself to be a “stud” with his many talents. While still living in Ethiopia, Biniyam worked as a dancer, choreographer, club performer, personal trainer, and martial artist.

These days, Biniyam is focusing on his career as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, despite Ariela’s apprehension about it.

Biniyam has found success in the ring and has shared some of his winning moments on Instagram. In a post from June 2022, Biniyam proudly held an Ethiopian flag and hoisted Ariela onto his shoulder following a victory, and even performed an impressive backflip off the cage to celebrate his big win.

“It was the best moment and best feeling in the world coming back to the US and winning this fight. After the fight I was so emotional, I started crying,” Biniyam wrote in the caption. “Thank you so much to everyone who supported me.”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.