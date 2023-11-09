Ariela Weinberg sparks concern as 90 Day Fiance fans notice scars on her arms: ‘We all go through hard times’

Ariela Weinberg opened up about her self-injurious past after concerned 90 Day Fiance fans took notice of some scars on her body.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum recently shared that she’s in the midst of a spiritual, mental, and physical transformation.

Ariela took to Instagram to share a video of herself lifting weights at the gym, and in the caption, she noted that she’s working with a personal trainer to achieve her fitness goals.

Ariela broke a sweat with her trainer in the IG Reel as the song Big Goals by K Rell played in the background.

In the caption, Ariela explained that in addition to modifying her diet and incorporating yoga, tennis, and pole fitness classes into her routine, she’s excited to transform herself physically.

“I can’t wait to see the change in my strength and stamina. My whole life, I was focused on losing weight. But now, the goal is to pack on muscle,” Ariela wrote.

Thousands of Ariela’s IG followers liked her post, and in the comments, she was met with an outpouring of support.

Although the focus of Ariela’s post was her fitness goals, there were just as many comments from concerned followers, who noticed that Ariela’s bare arms had laceration scars across them.

Ariela Weinberg opens up to 90 Day Fiance fans who notice scars on her arms

Many questioned Ariela in the comments section, asking whether the scars were the result of self-injury – specifically cutting.

“Was she a cutter?” asked one of Ariela’s concerned fans, adding, “I can’t help but notice her arms.”

Ariela replied to the Instagram user, explaining, “Yes there’s a whole video you can watch on my YouTube channel about it.”

Ariela admitted she used to cut herself. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela explains why she cut herself as a teenager

As Ariela explained in her YouTube video, she wasn’t comfortable with herself, feeling “awkward and out of place.”

The New Jersey native also revealed that kids in school “weren’t very nice” to her, so she cut herself as a way to cope with her tumultuous teenage years.

And, as Ariela told her YouTube subscribers in her video, specifically those facing similar issues, the emotional pain they’re feeling isn’t permanent.

“You are not alone. You will feel better. I know it’s hard to believe that right now, but this is not forever. Pain will go away.”

Ariela noted in the comments section of her Instagram post that everyone faces hardships throughout their lives.

Ariela opened up to her IG followers. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“We all go through hard times,” Ariela wrote.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.