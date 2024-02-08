Ariela Weinberg slammed for ‘leaving’ Biniyam Shibre to ‘thirst’ over a young guy in Ethiopia

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg is enjoying a visit to Ethiopia, but her critics think it’s an excuse to escape her marriage to Biniyam Shibre.

Ariela (Ari) and Biniyam (Bini) are documenting their lives this season on 90 Day Diaries, and only five episodes in, we’ve already learned that their marriage is on the rocks.

Ari and Bini’s relationship has been scrutinized by 90 Day Fiance viewers who believe they’re just not a good match, with critics blaming Ari for trying to control Bini, for starters.

So it’s no surprise that the critics who want to see their marriage fail showed up in droves on Instagram recently.

Ariela uploaded a video to Instagram depicting herself and her friend, Aramis, a young man who hails from Ethiopia, preparing a spicy rice dish native to the African country.

Ariela filmed herself and Aramis as they got to work in the kitchen, and her son, Avi, even appeared at one point in the video, seated on the couch in the background.

In the caption of the IG Reel, Ariela wrote, “Today my friend Aramis and I are making Dalaq, a spicy rice dish, from Afar province in Ethiopia. Come join us as we cook and have some fun!”

Although the video was intended purely for fun and to stir up some conversation about Ethiopian cuisine, a majority of the comments seemed to focus on something entirely different: Ari and Bini’s relationship.

Ariela’s haters were out in full force in the comments section, questioning why she was in Ethiopia and curious why she was spending time there with another man and not her husband.

Critics think Ariela is canoodling with another man in Ethiopia

“She is thirsty, all over the young guy,” wrote one of Ariela’s naysayers, who called her interaction with Amaris “Very uncomfortable” to watch.

Another critic commented that the “real reason” Ari left Bini was so she could “canoodle with other foreigners.”

Ariela’s critics couldn’t help but question her motives. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“You should be with your husband,” suggested @groov1987.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer referenced when Ari was adamantly against Bini MMA training with a female and felt like her filming alongside another man was hypocritical.

“So if Bin wanted to do a cooking show of ANYTHING on Instagram with a beautiful young female friend could he???” they asked in a mocking tone.

“I remember on the show you wouldn’t even let him train professionally with a female,” @anita_nehi added.

Are Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre still married?

Ari’s latest trip to Africa leaves us wondering whether or not she and Bini sorted through their marital issues.

The last we heard from them on 90 Day Diaries, Ari accused Bini of “not being nice” to her, calling their life together in Las Vegas “difficult.”

For Ari, love isn’t enough to keep her and Bini’s marriage afloat. Eventually, Ari suggested that she and Bini spend some time apart, much to his disagreement.

So, did Bini agree to Ari’s suggestion? We don’t know for sure yet, and their storyline isn’t over this season, so we likely won’t find out until at least Season 5 ends.

In the meantime, Ari and Bini’s social media activity could indicate their marriage status.

For his part, Bini includes Ariela’s IG handle in his Instagram bio with a red heart emoji next to it, but Ari hasn’t reciprocated the effort.

And, as far as their IG feed activity is concerned, there haven’t been many posts of these two together in recent months, fueling the rumors that they’ve gone their separate ways.

Season 5 of 90 Day Diaries airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.