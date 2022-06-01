Ariela Weinberg responds to 90 Day Fiance fans who think she ‘mooches’ off her parents

Ariela responded 90 Day Fiance viewers’ criticism that she mooches off her parents. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Ariela Weinberg gave a bizarre response to critics who think she mooches off her parents.

Ariela gave away the address of the yard sale she was going to have in Princeton, New Jersey, where she is from. In her description, Ariela said she was having the garage sale in response to criticism that she takes money from her parents.

She followed her Instagram story up with several long stories about the yard sale and told 90 Day fans that some of the stuff might she was selling might be from the show. She also said that she would be there to meet 90 Day fans but urged crazy people not to show up.

Ariela Weinberg shared a response to 90 Day Fiance fans accusing her of mooching off her parents

Ariela shared an Instagram story that read, “Due to the immense demand for me to stop mooching off of my parents, I have decided to have an immense yard sale of epic non-moochy proportions!”

She continued, “This decision to stop mooching was very difficult. I do not take it lightly. Therefore, you are all invited to come and shop. My parents greatly thank you in advance!”

Ari followed that Instagram up with a bizarre video explaining more.

In the selfie video, Ari said, “Due to the insane demand for me to stop mooching off my parents I have decided to host a mega garage sale this weekend.

She continued, “It’s gonna be freaking awesome and you can meet me and you can look at all my stuff and maybe what if some of it has appeared in 90 Day Fiance or on TV? You never know.”

She finished by saying, “All are invited, except for crazy people.”

Ariela Weinberg’s parents have financially supported Ariela and Biniyam on 90 Day Fiance

When Ariela was on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way, viewers learned that Ari only ever worked in the office of her father’s practice and did some freelance work.

Other than that, 90 Day fans found out that Ari was financially supported by her parents. During the pandemic, Ari and Biniyam both did not work and had a 3-bedroom house with a live-in nanny and housekeeper.

Now that Ariela and Biniyam are in America, they both don’t have jobs and are continuing to be helped out with money from Air’s parents.

Many 90 Day viewers have slammed 30-year-old Ari for being so dependent on her parents for support.

