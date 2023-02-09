Ariela Weinberg gets glammed up in unique outfits for photoshoot

90 Day Fiance alum Ariela Weinberg gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into a recent photoshoot where she got glammed up.

Ariela, 32, started the selfie-style video wearing a bright red fedora hat with a black accent. She wore her light brunette hair down and in soft waves.

For her makeup, she went with noticeable eyelashes and light eye makeup that made her blue eyes pop. She went with a nude lip, and the rest of her face looked smooth.

As Ariela panned around to show viewers an old airplane and rocky canyon setting behind her, she also captured someone fiddling with a backpack in view.

Ariela was wearing a very colorful floral-patterned short-sleeve dress with a sweetheart neckline. It had a vibrant pattern of flowers in purple, pink, green, yellow, bright pink, and royal blue.

Ariela took the second part of the video in the same style, only this time, she was wearing a different outfit. She was rocking a lively two-piece skirt and crop top set with palm fronds and parrots with a pink base color.

The last few shots of the video were of Ariela being filmed as she posed under professional lighting in the first outfit, accessorized by a white fedora and a jean jacket.

Over the video, Ariela had an audio clip from a motivational monologue and quoted Alan Watts in her post’s caption.

90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have done photoshoots together

This is not the only photoshoot Ariela has been a part of. The New Jersey native has a steamy photoshoot with her husband, Biniyam Shibre, under her belt.

In October 2022, Ariela and Biniyam shared a joint post where Biniyam appeared shirtless, and Airela was wearing a stand-out colorful tube dress as Biniyam held Ariela’s leg and leaned in for a kiss.

The couple also did another photoshoot in October 2022 that showed off Biniyam’s athletic ability as he soared in a dance pose over Ariela, who was lying across a road.

Ariela has partnered with the frozen food brand Real Good Foods Co.

When Ariela is not busy being a mom, model, and number one fan to her husband, she does promotions on her Instagram page.

One such promotion had to do with the frozen food brand Real Good Foods Co.

Real Good Foods Co.’s mission is to “make your favorite foods more nutritious and improve human health.” They offer various low-carb, high-protein options with no added sugar, and their products can be found in over 16,000 stores nationwide.

In the video she made endorsing the product found at Costco, Ariela showed viewers the packaging indicating that the box came with six chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce.

The video cut to Ariela setting her oven to the right temperature and putting the tray from the package directly into the oven with the plastic film on.

She danced around with oven mitts on before time seemingly lapsed, and she pulled the finished product out of the oven, showed it to her audience, and sat down to eat some. Over the video, Ariela wrote, “Easy Healthy Meal Option for Moms.”

She also gave her followers information about how to enter a giveaway @realgoodfoods was having.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.