Ariela Weinberg explains why she invited her ex-husband to stay with her and fiance Biniyam Shibre in Ethiopia

Ariela Weinberg explained why she invited her ex-husband to stay with her and Biniyam in Ethiopia. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Ariela Weinberg defended her decision to ask her ex-husband to come to stay with her and Biniyam Shibre in Ethiopia.

In a preview clip for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers were shocked to find out Ariela’s ex-husband, Leandro is staying with her, Biniyam, and their son, Aviel.

Ariela, however, doesn’t think anything of it and chalks up her decision to Leandro’s strong ties to her family in a new interview with Us Weekly.

Ariela Weinberg’s ex-husband is still ‘really involved’ in her life

“Me and my ex-husband, we’re still great friends. We have a great relationship. He’s really involved in my life. He still talks to my family and he’s involved in family holidays and stuff,” Ariela told Us Weekly.

Ariela and her ex-husband met in Leandro’s native country of Argentina while Ariela was visiting the country as a teenager. They were married for 10 years and divorced in 2018.

Ariela didn’t have a “clear-cut answer” as to why her marriage to Leandro ended, but their young age was likely a factor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“There were so many things. I was really young when I got married. I got married at 19, and Leandro at that time … was 20 or 21,” she explained.

Admittedly, the 30-year-old New Jersey native didn’t know what her fiance Biniyam’s feelings were about Leandro coming to visit.

Biniyam Shibre wants to be ‘good friends’ with Ariela’s ex-husband

When asked if he would become friends with Leandro, Biniyam answered, “I don’t know. Ari and this ex-husband, they have a good relationship. I want to be good friends with him. If you have a good relationship with him, I’d like to have a good relationship with him.”

Ariela is aware that people might find their situation odd, but because their split was amicable, she finds their relationship comes naturally.

“I don’t tend to blame the other person when things don’t work out,” Ari said. “Our relationship didn’t end in a terrible way.”

Ariela cited Leandro not meeting baby Aviel and his willingness to travel to Ethiopia as reasons to keep their friendship alive.

“He always wanted to visit Africa and he hasn’t met my baby yet,” Ariela added. “For me, I’ve lived a lifestyle where I’ve traveled a lot. It’s not always easy to keep friends. If you get a friend who’s willing to come out to Ethiopia, you better keep that friend.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Ariela is taking it slow this time around when it comes to thinking about getting married.

Ariela admitted that she and Biniyam have taken their time with their engagement, and she’s not necessarily in a rush to get married. Also admittedly not a lavish wedding person, Ariela was unsure how she would compromise with Biniyam, who wants a big party when they tie the knot.

“I don’t want a big wedding, so I don’t know how we’re gonna work that one out,” Ariela admitted.

90 Day Fiance fans can catch up with Ariela and Biniyam later this month when they join the other five couples — Alina and Steven, Ellie and Victor, Armando and Kenneth, Sumit and Jenny and Evelin and Corey — when Season 3 of The Other Way returns on air.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.