Ariela Weinberg defends getting Botox after critics say she’s ‘sick’ for changing her looks

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg isn’t interested in what other people have to say about her personal choices.

The 32-year-old gets regular cosmetic work done and recently took her fans along for her latest treatment.

Ariela posted a video on Instagram while visiting Deux Rose Beauty Refinery in Las Vegas, Nevada, for Botox injections.

Ariela’s injector marked her face before getting to work on her smile, her forehead, and around her eyes.

As she explained in the caption of the post, Ariela gets some of her Botox injections to maintain her youthful appearance, and others are for medical reasons.

“Thank you to Dorinda and everyone at Deux Rose Beauty Refinery for giving me that boost of confidence that we all need from time to time!” Ariela wrote.

Ariela Weinberg shares a video of herself getting Botox injections for her ‘uneven’ smile and to prevent aging

She continued, “I got botox injections for my uneven smile. Also, around the eyes and forehead. Even though I’m still young, botox helps with preventative aging.”

In the comments section of Ariela’s post, she received plenty of compliments from her fans and followers, who pointed out that she looks beautiful with or without Botox.

Some of her critics, however, commented on the potential dangers of Botox and noted that Ariela shouldn’t be so focused on her appearance.

90 Day Fiance critics slam Ariela as ‘sick’ for getting ‘dangerous’ Botox injections

“Botox can be dangerous,” penned one of Ariela’s followers, adding, “How about just loving yourself the way God Created you?”

In response, Ariela fired back, “@rwebb1959 so can Tylenol. I think you should focus on spreading love in your comments.”

Ariela defended herself against a critic. Pic credit: @arieledanielle/Instagram

Yet another critic wrote, “Society is sick. It’s about beauty and superficialities. … It’s so sick that everyone just wants to Look like the mass of these Social Media Trends 😢.”

Once again, Ariela defended her decision to go under the needle and replied, “@__world__of__wanderlust__ I do look like me. Me without wrinkles and with an even smile ❤️.”

Ariela continued to stand her ground. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

In addition to Botox injections — which she gets to help her stop grinding her teeth and prevent wrinkles — Ariela has also admitted to having lip filler injections, BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) injections, jawline contouring, and cosmetic tooth bonding.

Ariela’s appearance has changed quite a bit since she first debuted on TLC during Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. She has denied having any surgery performed, however, and has stuck to outpatient procedures, like many of her fellow 90 Day Fiance franchise castmates.

And, as evidenced by her comments, Ariela doesn’t care what anyone’s opinions regarding what she chooses to do with her body.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.