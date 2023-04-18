Ariela Weinberg confirms she and Biniaym Shibre are living in Las Vegas

90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre have left The Garden State behind for a new life out west.

After living in Ethiopia, where she gave birth to her and Biniyam’s son, Aviel (Avi), Ariela traveled back to her home state of New Jersey with Avi.

90 Day Fiance viewers were unsure whether Biniyam would follow Ariela due to K-1 visa delays and rumors they were facing trouble in their relationship.

Biniyam posted a major clue about his whereabouts on TikTok in 2021. He and little Avi enjoyed some time outside, and eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the cars in the parking lot all had New Jersey license plates. Fans of the show put two and two together and surmised that Biniyam was finally able to join Ariela in the U.S.

Now, it looks as though the family of three has relocated again, over 2,500 miles away in Nevada.

Ariela recently shared a professional photo of herself on Instagram, posing in a floral minidress as she kicked up her heels. The location of her photoshoot depicted a dry climate with mountains in the background and tumbleweeds along the road — a far cry from New Jersey’s topography.

Ariela Weinberg confirms she and Biniyam Weinberg moved to Las Vegas

In the comments of the post, Ariela was asked by one of her followers, “Where are you in this pic?”

The TLC star replied that she was in Nelson, Nevada, for the photo shoot. In another comment, Ariela specified, “Living in Vegas.”

Nelson is about a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas in Clark County.

Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Ariela didn’t provide any further details and hasn’t mentioned the move elsewhere on social media, including her YouTube channel, @ArielaDanielle, where she has over 1,000 subscribers.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has been spending most of their time in Las Vegas lately

It does make sense now, especially since most of Ariela’s posts on Instagram as of late have been geotagged in the Las Vegas area. In a post dated March 11, Ariela shared that she attended a concert in Vegas at Westgate.

In December 2022, Ariela promoted a dentist in the Vegas area and visited a dermatologist and beauty clinic, both located in Las Vegas. She and Biniyam have participated in several photoshoots in the area as well.

Perhaps the move was for Biniyam’s career. While living in Ethiopia, Biniyam wore many hats, working as a dancer, choreographer, club performer, personal trainer, and martial artist.

Since moving stateside, Biniyam has found success as a mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter. It’s possible that Biniyam’s work has brought him, Ariela, and Avi, to The Silver State. Whatever the case may be, it looks as though Ariela and Biniyam are thriving in their new home.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.