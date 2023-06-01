Ariela Weinberg claps back at haters over bikini photo ‘nip slip’

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg took some time to show herself some love but was met with some harsh criticism.

The 32-year-old New Jersey native donned a bikini in a recent photoshoot.

Ariela posed on a sun chair at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the shots she shared on Instagram.

In her first photo, Ariela looked gorgeous as she posed on her knees while gazing into the distance, away from the camera.

Her blonde hair was worn in a half-up/half-down style, and she sported a beautifully patterned swimsuit from Bromelia Ethical Swimwear and a pair of sandals from FARM Rio.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The second slide saw Ariela on her back on the lounge chair with one knee up as she gazed downward with a serious expression on her face.

Ariela Weinberg nearly suffers a wardrobe malfunction in her latest photoshoot

In the caption, Ariela tagged everyone responsible for the photoshoot, and she wrote, “Summertime is here! Time to focus on my dreams…”

More than 7,300 of Ariela’s followers tapped the “like” icon, and many of her fans showed her some love in the comments.

However, there were quite a few disparagers who noticed that Ariela might have shown a little bit of extra skin around the chest area and several others expressed their distaste for her shoes.

90 Day Fiance critics slam Ariela’s fashion choice and ‘nip slip’

“Wardrobe malfunction on the right breast,” pointed out one of Ariela’s followers.

Another showed their dissatisfaction with the photos, penning, “No words,” with a thumbs-down emoji.

Critics bashed Ariela in the comments. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Other Instagram users bashed Ariela’s fashion sense and “jesus sandals,” telling her to go up a size in her bikini top and again pointing out that the right side of her chest was over-exposed.

Telling Ariela that the photos made her look “thirsty,” another critic called her shoes “non sexy” and “elderly.”

Despite the backlash, Ariela had plenty of support in the comments too. One of her followers pointed out that she indeed suffered a nip slip but felt she “slayed” it regardless.

Ariela found support from some of her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

Another one of Ariela’s supporters noted that so many others chose to focus on her possible nipple exposure rather than the fact she looked beautiful in the shots.

Ariela replied to the comment, teasing, “next time I’m going to show the whole thing.”

“Lol people so pressed over an areola,” wrote another fan, to which Ariela responded that her son, Aviel (Avi), still “uses them for comfort,” adding, “I’m used to having them out!”

Ariela shares her son, Avi, with her husband, Biniyam Shibre. 90 Day Fiance viewers have often wondered about the status of her and Biniyam’s relationship given their frequent disagreements during their time on the franchise.

Rumors have continually swirled that she and Biniyam have split, but earlier this year, Ariela put a stop to the gossip.

After receiving a barrage of accusations that she and Biniyam were no longer together, instead of giving in to her critics, Ariela responded with snarky comments, seemingly proving that she and Biniyam are doing just fine.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.