Ariela Weinberg claps back at critics who slam her latest cosmetic procedure amid financial struggles

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg had a witty response for her critics who slammed her latest cosmetic procedure.

Ariela has been open with her fans about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone in recent years. 90 Day Fiance viewers have questioned whether Ariela has gone under the knife after noticing her changed appearance since her debut during Season 2 of The Other Way.

The New Jersey native has admitted to getting lip injections, jawline contouring, Botox, and, most recently, injectable fillers in her derriere.

Ahead of the weekend, Ariela took to her Instagram, where she shared a post detailing her latest procedure: cosmetic tooth bonding.

She captioned the Reel, which was very appropriately set to Lady Gaga’s song Teeth, “New video up on my YouTube channel detailing what new cosmetic procedure I had done!”

In the video, Ariela gave her viewers a glance inside the New York dental office where the procedure was performed, and she shared some time-lapsed footage of the procedure, including a before-and-after shot, which she detailed on her YouTube channel in a video she captioned, “What Cosmetic Procedure Did I Undergo This Time?!”

Ariela Weinberg undergoes latest cosmetic procedure, 90 Day Fiance critics slam her decision

Ariela’s Instagram share was mostly met with positive feedback from her 415,000 followers, but a few trolls showed up in the comments and questioned her motives… and her finances.

One of Ariela’s critics sarcastically asked, “Who paid? Daddy or TLC?”

Ariela had a witty comeback for her hater, replying, “you my dear follower. With every view.”

The critics didn’t stop there, however. Farther down in the comments, another critic questioned Ariela’s finances.

Ariela and Biniyam’s financial struggles had one of her followers questioning how she afforded the procedure. They commented, “Thought y’all were financially struggling? Reality shows are such a joke.”

Others who agreed chimed in as another critic wrote, “@jcviars I wondered the same. They don’t have jobs right? Where does the money come from? 🤷‍♀️” while one follower surmised, “@cdezzzzz exchange for promotion would be my guess.”

Ariela under fire last season for ‘mooching’ off her parents

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance showed viewers that Ariela and her husband, Biniyam Shibre, were struggling to make ends meet when they first arrived in the U.S. together.

Ariela came under fire for “mooching” off her parents, Janice and Fred Weinberg. Janice and Fred helped their daughter and son-in-law get on their feet, helping them pay for their first two-bedroom apartment in the U.S., as well as their security deposit, cable and high-speed internet, and their first month’s rent.

However, Ariela and Biniyam do bring in cash of their own accord. Each of them earn an income for filming the show, as well as their roles as social media influencers, Biniyam’s MMA fighting career, and Ariela has worked previously as a freelance writer.

As Ariela has learned the hard way, being in the public eye comes with plenty of unwarranted scrutiny, but she doesn’t let the negativity consume her.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.