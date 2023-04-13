Ariela Weinberg claps back at accusations she and Biniyam Shibre split

90 Day Fiance star Ariela Weinberg found herself on the defensive when she was hit with a barrage of assumptions about her and Biniyam Shibre‘s marriage.

Ariela and Biniyam were first introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 2 of The Other Way, then returned to continue sharing their storyline for Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

TLC viewers followed their international love story, which included plenty of highs and lows and uncertainty about whether their relationship had staying power.

The couple tied the knot, and their wedding ceremony played out during an episode of 90 Day Fiance. They also share a 2-year-old son, Aviel, “Avi.”

Despite some tension along the way, Ariela and Biniyam are still together, and according to her, they’re still going strong.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, critics recently questioned their marriage and assumed they’d split after watching Ariela’s latest Instagram video.

90 Day Fiance couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre show off their dance moves and their love for each other

In the Reel, Ariela and Biniyam struck several poses as they danced on a porch attached to an old wooden building. An Ethiopian flag hung on the wall behind them as Biniyam showed off his dancing skills, cradling Ariela in his arms as she arched her back and lifted one leg.

Ariela looked beautiful in a colorfully-patterned minidress and platform heels, while Biniyam went shirtless and barefoot for the video.

The song Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga played in the background, and Ariela captioned her post, “I’ll always remember us this way… Photos 📸 by @imagerybyoscar Oscar Del Aguila.”

Ariela added hashtags including #love, #arielaandbiniyam, #wildwest, #photoshoot, #bestfriends, and #alwaysrememberusthisway.

Although the video commemorated their love for each other, many of Ariela’s 447,000 IG followers took it to mean that she and Biniyam’s marriage was over.

Ariela defends her marriage to Biniyam after critics assume they’ve split

“Did something happen?” asked one of Ariela’s followers. “I hope you and Bini are still together and happy!”

When another IG user assumed that Ariela “ran Biniyam away” and questioned whether he still saw Avi, she fired back with sarcasm.

“Yes. He is a fantastic babysitter 😂😂😂,” Ariela replied.

Ariela replies with a sarcastic response to a critic who claimed Biniyam “ran away.” Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“Did he finally leave? Bcuz it comin,” wrote @cheryl_francine. Again, Ariela infused humor into her reply, writing, “@cheryl_francine he’s looking for a cheryl.”

Ariela continued to fire back with sarcasm. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“Didn’t know that they split 😥,” assumed another follower. “They were just good together.”

In response, a critic called Ariela “mean and controlling” and was hopeful that Biniyam would find himself a “lovely Nice person.”

Ariela’s followers continue to assume that she and Biniyam have split. Pic credit: @arieladanielle/Instagram

“I’ll let him know,” read Ariela’s sneering response.

Despite what their naysayers may think, it looks like Ariela and Biniyam are still going strong and are happy as ever.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.